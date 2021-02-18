Ahead of WandaVision Episode 7, Marvel has released a new clip that reveals exactly which classic sitcom the Disney+ series will be homaging next. Marvel Studios’ first-ever live-action series has done a tremendous job of channeling the history of famous family sitcoms through its run so far, beginning with a Dick Van Dyke Show riff, then moving into shows like I Dream of Jeanie, The Partridge Family, Family Ties, and most recently Malcolm in the Middle. There are always a number of different sitcoms referenced in each episode, but usually one serves as the primary inspiration.

And as we move into the 2000s, it appears that Modern Family is the next sitcom up on WandaVision’s docket. In this new clip, Elizabeth Olsen is in full-on “direct address” mode as she’s speaking to the camera, recalling events from last week’s episode that then devolve into a cutaway joke, and even the score is reminiscent of the long-running (and Emmy-winning) ABC sitcom.

This is no doubt just a small peek at what’s in store this week, as we’re heading into the home stretch on this truly unique series. Some fans are frustrated at the lack of a clear villain this late in the game, but to be honest, the emotional center is reason enough to keep tuning in. Clearly WandaVision is a tragedy in which Wanda is working through her grief over Vision’s (Paul Bettany) death, and each time the outside world tries to break Wanda’s delusional reality, she becomes incredibly upset.

So will Episode 7 finally reveal the Big Bad behind it all? Will Modern Family be the only 2000s sitcom referenced? And who in the world is Monica meeting? We’ll find out tomorrow.

