[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the season finale of WandaVision, "The Series Finale."]

The WandaVision finale was an emotional roller coaster for so many reasons, but in true Marvel Studios form, when the MCU closes a door it opens a window. Indeed, there were not one but two credits scenes after the end of WandaVision Episode 9, both of which teed up storylines that will play out in future Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, building on the story that WandaVision told through its brilliant nine episodes.

If you’re confused as to what those WandaVision finale credits scenes mean, don’t worry. They involve Easter Eggs both obvious and less-obvious, and they point to two very different yet equally exciting upcoming Marvel movies. Let’s dig in.

Who Wants to Meet With Monica?

Image via Marvel Studios

The first WandaVision finale credits scene gives us some closure on the story of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Monica was first introduced as a child in the 90s-set MCU movie Captain Marvel, as her mother Maria (Lashana Lynch) was an Air Force pilot and one of Carol Danvers’ (Brie Larson) BFFs. In WandaVision, we learn that Monica followed in her mother’s footsteps and took on a high-level job at S.W.O.R.D., which is basically a space version of S.H.I.E.L.D. and focused on investigating abnormalities above the stratosphere. But we also learn in WandaVision that Monica was a victim of Thanos’ snap, and during the four years she was gone her mother passed away. Monica’s grief story dovetailed quite nicely with Wanda’s as WandaVision, at heart, was a story about grief and loss.

But back to the credits scene at hand. At the end of Episode 9, Monica is led into an empty theater in Westview by an FBI agent who turns out to be a Skrull in disguise. You may or may not remember that the Skrulls – an alien race with the power of shapeshifting – were central to the storyline of Captain Marvel, as Larson’s character and Maria Rambeau teamed up with a Skrull named Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to defend the Skrull people from their alien rivals the Kree.

In the WandaVision finale post-credits scene, this Skrull tells Monica that she was sent by an old friend of her mother’s, an unnamed male character who “heard you’ve been grounded” and would like to meet with her. The scene ends there, but we can probably guess that this friend of Maria’s is either the aforementioned Talos or Fury.

Last we saw Talos, he was impersonating Fury on Earth in Spider-Man: Far from Home while Fury was seen on some enormous Skrull spaceship, investigating… something. We don’t yet have closure on that Skrulls storyline that was set up in Captain Marvel, but we do know that Parris is signed on to play Monica Rambeau in the feature film sequel Captain Marvel 2, which finds Larson returning and will co-star Iman Vellani as the young Ms. Marvel. Nia DaCosta (Candyman) is directing Captain Marvel 2, and filming is due to begin this year in anticipation of a November 11, 2022 release date.

Image via Marvel Studios

So this first credits scene is teasing the idea that Monica – now imbued with superpowers – is being summoned by either Talos or Nick Fury, which might explain where and how she comes into play in Captain Marvel 2. And boy is Carol gonna be surprised when she sees what Monica can do now.

Is Wanda Gonna Fight Doctor Strange?

Image via Marvel Studios

The second WandaVision finale credits scene delivers on something we’ve been promised all along: that this Disney+ series would serve as a primer for the feature film sequel Doctor Strange 2. Officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film is due to co-star both Benedict Cumberbatch and Olsen, and Sam Raimi of Spider-Man and Evil Dead fame is directing.

So how does the final credits scene tease Doctor Strange 2? Well, it clearly picks up some time after the events of the WandaVision finale, and Wanda is shown in a secluded location somewhere in Eastern Europe (maybe Sokovia?). We see her enjoying a nice cup of tea and taking in nature, only to then see an astral projection of herself in the bedroom in full Scarlet Witch gear poring over the Darkhold – that witch book that Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) was telling Wanda about previously.

The thing to know about the Darkhold (aka “The Book of the Damned”) is that it is a Very Bad Book full of Very Bad Spells made by a Very Bad God named Chthon, and it foretells the arrival of “The Scarlet Witch,” an extremely powerful witch who is created and not born. Agatha even warns Wanda that her power “exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme,” which is another name for Doctor Strange. In short, Scarlet Witch is more powerful than Doctor Strange, and by reading and studying the Darkhold she’s only going to gain more knowledge about how she can use her power – for good and/or for evil.

So right off the bat here, it’s clear that Doctor Strange – a bit of a stickler for rules and policing good magic vs. bad magic – is going to have some problems with Scarlet Witch reading from the Darkhold. But this scene also opens up another huge window of possibility, as we hear Wanda’s sons yelling to her for help.

How can this be? Weren’t her sons obliviated when she lifted her spell off of Westview? Well in this reality sure, but ladies and gentlemen have you heard of the multiverse? You know, as referenced in the title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Yes indeed, it is highly possible that during her studies, Wanda is tapping into various multiple universes, and there exists one (or a few) in which she and Vision actually did have children, and those children are alive and well and actually, you know, real. And if that wasn’t hint enough about how this leads into Doctor Strange 2, the music playing over this scene is Michael Giacchino’s excellent main theme from the first Doctor Strange movie.

Image via Marvel Studios

So what does this mean for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? When Olsen was first announced as a co-star of the sequel, we assumed she’d be an ally of Doctor Strange. But what if she’s the antagonist? What if The Scarlet Witch, now imbued with tremendous power, opens up the multiverse and starts wreaking havoc? And what if Doctor Strange takes it upon himself to stop her and try and put the world back together? We have no confirmation one way or another, but this credits scene really does seem to be setting up a conflict between these two beloved MCU characters.

We still have a while to wait as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn’t set to be released until March 25, 2022, but if that film nails the payoff, the one-two punch of nine episodes of WandaVision and a big-budget movie sequel could be one of Marvel Studios’ most epic storytelling feats yet.

