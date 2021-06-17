Hyundai has partnered up with Marvel to released ads inspired by Disney+’s MCU series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

The first ad brings Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda in a black and white scene that pays homage to the first episodes of WandaVision, in which the idyllic town of Westview was trapped in a 1950s sitcom. In the series, important objects coming from the outside world showed up in red, the same effect used in a miniature Hyundai Tucson that’s being held by Wanda. Using her chaos magic, Wanda takes the color of the miniature car and applies it to the whole world, starting with a real-size Hyundai Tucson.

Featuring Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, the second ad has the hero chasing a criminal on a busy urban street. To get the advantage, Captain America rolls over a Hyundai Tucson before throwing his shield at the criminal. Cap then flies away using the vibranium wings of the Wakandan suit. The third ad features Tom Hiddleston as Loki and appears to take place at the very beginning of the events of his solo series, positing what would have happened if the God of Mischief had taken a car to get away from the scene with the Tesseract instead.

Even if the ads are really short, with only 15 seconds each, it’s a pleasure to see some of our favorite MCU characters back in some form. It’s also impressive that Hyundai got Marvel’s permission not only to use the settings of each TV show but also to feature its lead stars.

All episodes of Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are available right now at Disney+, with new episodes of Loki releasing weekly every Wednesday. You can check Hyundai’s Marvel ads below.

