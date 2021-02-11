“I think it’s gonna be really satisfying for people when they realize what is at the heart of this show.”

Marvel Studios has released another new behind-the-scenes featurette for WandaVision that seems to be telling folks, ”Hey stick around, there’s more MCU stuff to come! We promise!” The response to Marvel Studios’ first foray into television has been somewhat divided, with some folks absolutely loving the series’ commitment to homaging classic sitcoms while others were impatient and itching to see more traditional MCU storytelling. The show bridged that gap in Episode 4, which ventured outside Westview for the first time to explain how Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) got there in the first place and to provide a completely different perspective on the events at hand.

Indeed, what’s happening inside Westview is some of the most ambitious MCU storytelling to date, while what’s happening outside is pretty standard stuff. Don’t get me wrong, I love Randall Park and Kat Dennings, but the comedic pitter-patter mixed with intrigue and action is what we’ve come to expect from the MCU. Whereas this intensely ambitious visual storytelling inside Westview is wholly new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I’m loving the swing as well as Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn’s terrific performances.

But as this featurette promises, Wanda’s perfect little world is about to come crumbling down. “Then of course everything kind of breaks down and becomes an MCU version of the real world,” says Bettany in the video.“I think it’s gonna be really satisfying for people when they realize what is at the heart of this show.”

What is at the heart of WandaVision? Is it Mephisto? Magneto? Whatever comics tie-in there is, it’s clear that showrunner Jac Schaffer and director Matt Shakman are building to a truly tragic ending, as what we’ve seen thus far is Wanda quite literally bringing Vision back from the dead and refusing to accept the reality that he’s gone. Pretty intense stuff for a “sitcom” no?

Check out the featurette below and stay tuned for Collider’s all-encompassing coverage of the latest episode of WandaVision tomorrow. In the meantime, don’t miss our interviews with Park and Dennings on their MCU returns.

