WandaVision, despite being a pretty devastating look at grief through the eyes of an Avenger, has also been ripe for the theorizing over its eight-week run. The carefully placed Easter Eggs have helped, yeah, but stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany have also added fuel to the fire. Bettany especially, who hinted back at the beginning of the season that he shared a scene with a mystery actor, one he'd always wanted to work with that delivered crackling chemistry. Whelp, it looks like we're simply dealing with an elite-level troll, as WandaVision's finale is set to feature a showdown between Bettany's Vision and...Bettany's Vision.

During a brief chat on GMA, the actor seemed to confirm the identity of this mysterious scene partner as himself.

“Yeah, you know when you think something is gonna’ be funny and then you panic? Which is what I actually did because fans started guessing who it might be. They were guessing people like BC or PS and I was thinking, “God, that’s a good idea, and they’re going to be so disappointed when they find out it’s me.”

I just want to publicly state for the record that this is objectively hilarious. Plenty of people will be mad when, like, Ian McKellen doesn't show up in the WandaVision finale as Magneto, but I'd argue the show did not need one last massive twist to cement its place as one of the best things in the MCU. The Easter Eggs and cameos are fantastic window dressing, but it's not what the show is about, at its core. "This idea — this meditation on how you come back from loss — is really what the show is all about," series director Matt Shakman recently told Collider. "It's about love."

Besides, it's not like the WandaVision finale isn't going to provide any twists. You don't just dabble in chaos magic without something truly wonky going on. Either way, WandaVision's ninth and final episode drops on Disney+ on Friday, March 5th.

