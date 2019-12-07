First ‘WandaVision’ Image Sees Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Going Old School

0

Marvel Cinematic Universe head honcho Kevin Fiege stopped by CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, and he brought along plenty of intriguing teases for the future of the MCU. That includes a very interesting first look at WandaVision, the Disney+ series starring Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany‘s Vision.

The image renders the two MCU heroes in glorious, old-school black and white, which gels with the strange 1950s sitcom vibe that early buzz has been hinting toward. (The footage we saw all the way back at D23 mixed MCU clips with, of all things, The Dick Van Dyke Show.) When Fiege first debuted the show’s official logo at San Diego Comic Con, both he and Olsen teased the overall weirdness of WandaVision. (And yes, you have to watch the show to understand upcoming big-screen entries like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.)

Feige: If you thought that logo was strange, wait until you see this show. It’s unlike anything we’ve done before. – Olsen: It’s gonna get weird, we’re gonna go deep, we’re gonna have lots of surprises and we’re going to finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlett Witch.

Check out the image below. WandaVision is set to debut on Disney+ in Spring of 2021. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the show will also star Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn. For more on the series, here’s the highly intriguing official poster, plus details on all the Marvel TV series coming to the streaming service.