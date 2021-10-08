The perfect wife only exists in sitcoms. Life is nuanced, with wives who balance work and kids or, occasionally, forget to turn the oven off yet, television makes it appear less so. Historically, redheads greet their husbands at the door in I Love Lucy or take a backseat in shows like Home Improvement. They stay on the fringes and, if lucky, have a developed character that helps drive the show with spunk and personality like Lois Wilkerson (Jane Kaczmarek) in Malcolm in the Middle. However, while their ties inherently lie in motherhood or wifedom, the audience has never had insight into the outside, what they really think about their “perfect” lives.

Until now.

AMC’s latest television show, Kevin Can F*** Himself, has been praised for subverting the norm. Starring Annie Murphy, Allison (Murphy), is set up like every one-dimensional housewife, stern despite a few snappy comebacks that put the boys in their place. Holding a laundry basket getting dinner orders thrown at her, she’s not the person you aspire to be, a sexist trope upheld by predominantly male-centered sitcoms, a crutch writers have used for years.

“To appeal to broad audiences, sitcoms often rely on the shorthand assumptions that form the basis of stereotypes,” writes University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Erica Scharrer. “Whether it’s the way they portray gay masculinity in Will and Grace or the working class in Roseanne, sitcoms often mine humor from certain norms and expectations associated with gender, sexual identity and class.”

Following brightly lit sitcom scenes, Kevin Can F*** Himself pits expectations against reality, utilizing a multi-cam and single-camera set up. Outside of the perfect sitcom reality, where Allison’s deadbeat husband Kevin (Eric Peterson) runs the show, we’re given insight into Allison's quest to kill Kevin, the filming approach changing POV as she falls in and out of her perfect sitcom wife role placating her lazy husband. Floating between both, we realize this is a woman coming to terms with the fact her life is one she hates.

Similarly to Kevin Can F*** Himself, WandaVision made huge waves for its incredible ability to mimic sitcoms — not just of the '90s, though, but across multiple decades. WandaVision moves through time to detail Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olson) trauma dealing with the grief from her husband's death, capturing the format, camera setup, and plotlines of classic television, and thus weaponizing old tropes to tell Wanda’s story.

Unlike Kevin Can F*** Himself, this approach was done as a means of shielding Wanda from reality instead of embracing it. In both ways, the characters are shown healing from the trauma created by the situation they’ve found themselves in. Subsequent mental illness stems from unrealistic expectations, something Allison strives to escape and Wanda wants to live up to. As Danielle Turchiano writes in Variety, this dual lens setup can be enabled to perfectly balance two worlds:

The sitcom space is Kevin’s space to say and do horrible things and get laughs, but the story follows Allison out of that space into a single-camera structure where she, and the audience by extension, can think a little harder about the behavior sitcom husbands, neighbors and fathers have been allowed to get away with for decades.

In addition to camera setup, time and place also lend themselves as a powerful motif when translating the secret life of a housewife to screen. Paramount+'s Why Women Kill takes place in different time periods to also highlight this stark difference between expectations across time. Similar to WandaVision, the first season took place over the course of three separate decades telling a plot similar to Kevin Can F*** Himself, simply, that the women are seeking revenge for the crimes of their husband. For housewives Simone Grove (Lucy Liu), Beth Ann Stanton (Ginnifer Goodwin), and Taylor Harding (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) this similarly comes with trying to kill their spouses.

As Season 2 moved in a different direction with a different cast, the show still reflects the powerful narrative of a housewife with a score to settle. Centering around the life of Alma Fillcot (Allison Tolman) in Los Angeles in 1949, the show follows the story of a woman seeking a sense of belonging in her local gardening club. Falling farther into a Lady Macbeth role by the end of the series, Alma’s blood lust breaks boundaries of what is expected from a pristine woman of high class society. Across timelines, both WandaVision, Why Women Kill, and Kevin Can F*** Himself perfectly captures the unraveling of women who face the surmounting pressure perfection places upon them.

Through its unique storytelling similar to WandaVision, Why Women Kill lets the audience in to the other side of a perfect cis-het monogamous relationship despite any era. Each female protagonist, whether it be Allison, Wanda, or Beth Ann Stanton, breaks constrictive rules by reclaiming their narrative aggressively, reconstructing reality to be what they define it. With Why Women Kill and WandaVision, the power of the housewife, unlike Kevin Can F*** Himself, comes from time as a narrative device developing both story and character:

“Time plays an important part in the story's proceedings,” Hanh Nguyen wrote about Why Women Kill. “It’s not just a matter of support garments or shoulder pads differentiating the storylines, but the way that women in society are allowed or encouraged to be empowered in that time period.”

The exploration of women dealing with trauma through creative camera setups and inventive storytelling has been an ongoing trend with television and film as of late. The decision to step outside the main story to filter narrative through a glimpse into a more idyllic life, like in Kevin Can F*** Himself and WandaVision, drives home the immense emotional trauma and stress women put on themselves to keep up appearances alongside Why Women Kill’s knack for the uncanny. Different angles tell different stories and, in the case of female redemption, these stories reshape recycled stereotypes into repurposed gold.

“Where antiheroes who used their emotional baggage as an excuse to engage in bad behavior defined the Golden Age of TV (see: Don Draper, Walter White), the dawn of a new era is just beginning,” writes trauma therapist Erin Qualey for Slate Magazine. “As female and nonbinary creatives finally receive more opportunities to tell stories on the small screen, many narratives have begun to approach trauma from a more compassionate and creative angle.”

The decades have been dominated by men like Kevin, where the story is filtered through male-centered egos while women are pushed to the back burner. Now, as television and film lean towards a more progressive narrative, strong female leads take to the screen to break the barriers they’ve long been confined to. No longer do they stand on the sidelines cheering, they’re in the game while the audience is chanting:

Yes, Kevin can, in fact, fuck himself.

