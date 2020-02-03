‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’, & ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Reveal First Footage in Disney+ Super Bowl Trailer
Oh snap, y’all! As always, the Super Bowl has brought a barrage of exciting new movie trailers and star-studded commercials, but Disney+ just went and stole the whole show with the first footage for not one, not two, but three of the upcoming new MCU series coming to the streaming service.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting even bigger by heading to streaming, and the new trailer reveals a first look at WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It may be a short 30-second spot, but hoo boy this trailer has a lot to get excited about. We get a look at Sam (Anthony Mackie) doing his Captain America training after taking over the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, we get a peek at the return of Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), and some skydiving action, Tom Hiddleston delivers some highkey sass as the alt-universe Loki, but in my opinion, the most exciting footage is for the utterly strange and unpredictable looking WandaVision.
We knew the show was going to be an oddball as soon as the trailer was revealed, but getting to see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany snapping in and out of some TV fantasy world — not to mention all of Olsen’s distinct looks, including a proper Scarlet Witch shot. I just couldn’t be more excited to see what the heck this show’s gonna be.
Check out the synopses for the new Disney+ Marvel series below:
THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER
Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.
WANDAVISION
Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year.
LOKI
In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ next year—2021.
