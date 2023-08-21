The Big Picture Disney+ hits Loki, WandaVision, and The Mandalorian will be available to purchase on physical media for the first time, expanding beyond the streaming platform.

Loki's first season, starring Tom Hiddleston, reveals the origin of the multiverse and will be released on September 26, with a second season premiering on October 6.

WandaVision, the experimental television series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be released on November 28, featuring new bonus content.

After a couple of years of waiting to see if some of Disney+'s biggest hits would be getting a physical home media release date, the wait is over, as The Wrap reports that Loki, WandaVision and The Mandalorian are all coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray later this year. This would mark the first time a Disney+ production will be available for purchase and viewing outside of the streaming platform itself, meaning that collectors will finally be able to add these new adventures to their shelf. The galaxy far, far away expands and the multiverse has been opened for exploration in Disney+'s biggest hits during the four years it's been in the market.

On September 26, the first season of Loki will be released on a physical format for the first time. After a decade of playing the character on the big screen, Tom Hiddleston comes back as the Asgardian God of Mischief, in an adventure that would take through time and space thanks to a secret organization that has been taking care of the MCU's flow of time from the very beginning. Owen Wilson and Sophia DiMartino also star in the bizarre journey that explains the origin of the multiverse that would become central to the franchise in years to come. The series was renewed for a second season, set to premiere on Disney+ on October 6.

WandaVision will be released on November 28, and as the rest of the releases coming throughout the second half of this year, it will include new bonus content never made available on Disney+ before. When Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced during the 2019 edition of San Diego Comic-Con, it was clear that Marvel Studios was willing to experiment with the medium of television as a new way of bringing their heroes to life. After a pandemic-related delay, WandaVision was the first project from that new plan, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles from the movies.

This is The Way

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian will be available on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray on December 12. Given how recent the release of the third installment has been, perhaps the company still wants viewers who haven't caught with Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) journey to do so through streaming. It's currently unknown if the third season will also get a physical release at some point in the future. The first live-action Star Wars series the platform produced tells the tale of a bounty hunter who changes his ways after finding Grogu, a baby coming from the same species Master Yoda did. All of the titles mentioned above will be available for pre-order on August 28.

