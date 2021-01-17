[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision, Episode 2]

We’ve already shared a handful of clips from Elizabeth Olsen’s episode of Collider Ladies Night that might function as valuable clues to help piece together exactly what’s going on in WandaVision. She highlighted that Wanda is a “blank slate” and not a “clean slate” at the very start of the show, and then of course there was that tease that Wanda’s Sokovian accent isn’t gone after all, but we’ve got one more for you that feels worth considering while formulating theories early on in the show’s run.

At one point in our conversation, I asked Olsen if there’s anything about that character that she never would have been able to tap into had it not been for the unique style and tone of WandaVision. Here’s what she said:

“Yeah! I think we haven’t really seen this kind of silliness. The thing that I’ve loved most about this show as an actor was getting to put this character - you know, trust the writing, put this character through a comedy, have her play the part as best as she can. What we know of her life and the MCU world comes knocking. There are these moments of tension that we give the audience and to play with those levels was what was so fun for me. So getting to kind of play with her as this mama bear of trying to hold onto something and just the tension of it is one of the elements that I enjoyed. But there’s so much tension that shows itself through these episodes that reveal little bits of what our show is about and those were like my gems.”

Image via Disney+

There’s a lot to love about the first two episodes of WandaVision, but those “moments of tension” are definitely standouts. They’re some of our only clues to understanding what’s really going on here. And whether it’s a look at the dinner table or the expression on Wanda’s face when she finds that toy helicopter, Olsen insures that you feel that tension she’s describing and the weight of the moment, too.

When Olsen says that Wanda is trying to hold onto something, I don’t think she’s trying to hold onto the memories of the MCU world. I think that tension is coming from her trying to hold onto that idyllic sitcom existence and keeping that MCU world out. Does that mean Wanda is doing this to herself? Possibly. Or perhaps, someone else could be creating this world for her, tempting her with her greatest hopes and desires.

One way or the other, bravo to Olsen thus far for making mere reaction shots make such a huge impression. If future installments of WandaVision give her the opportunity to tap into those more - and based on Olsen’s quote, it’s safe to assume they will - then we’ve got a lot to look forward to as we peel back the layers of this mystery.

