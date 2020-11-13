‘WandaVision’: Paul Bettany Says MCU Series Is a “Rather Beautiful Puzzle Box”, Teases Timeline

WandaVision is hitting Disney+ this January, and it looks like one of the most interesting things to ever come out of the MCU. The series casts Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as a married couple in a bizarre alternate reality where they appear to be living inside of a sitcom. Anyone familiar with the Marvel Comics storyline House of M can probably venture a guess as to what might be going on here, but most people will be going into this absolutely bananas TV show completely blind. Luckily, Paul Bettany assures us that it will all make sense.

In a recent interview with Collider’s Christina Radish about his upcoming film Uncle Frank, Bettany shed some light on WandaVision, and the series sounds as refreshingly outside-of-the-box as it looks:

“I think it’s going to make you think about the MCU in a whole brand new way but I do think that it’s absolutely a part of that universe. As each episode unfolds, the audience will be able to peel back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman and shot by [cinematographer] Jess Hall will be revealed to everybody and it will make sense. All of the bonkers stuff will be about something.”

Bettany went on to reveal that WandaVision will be paying homage to virtually every decade of TV sitcoms. “It’s ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and all of it,” he said. “We end up in the MCU, in the real world.”

He also commented on how the process of making such a unique television series compared to working on the tentpole blockbuster films of the MCU. Surprisingly, he insists it wasn’t all that different:

“If you think about it, what Kevin Feige has done is like a grand TV experiment anyway. It’s sequels and spin-offs, in an episodic formula and spin-off formula, like you’ve had in television forever, just done on a grand scale in film. So, moving it to TV, I think they made a really smart decision, as an homage to lots of different eras and genres of the American centuries’ TV. The difference is this, we had an awful lot of money but we had to make six hours, rather than two and a half, or whatever it was — seven hours or eight hours, but a lot of hours — at the same amount of money that we would usually have to make two and a half hours. They did some very clever things, like we shot the first episode in two days, in front of a live studio audience.”

I absolutely love the fact that they filmed episodes in front of a live audience, and the idea of jumping through different decades of television makes me roughly ten times more excited to finally watch the show. WandaVision premieres on Disney+ January 15, 2021.

In the meantime, you can catch Bettany in Uncle Frank when it hits Amazon Prime November 25. Click here to check out some new WandaVision images.