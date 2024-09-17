Kathryn Hahn’s return as Agatha Harkness in Disney+’s Agatha All Along is looming. The kooky, spooky witch that enchanted her way onto our screens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 kickstarter, WandaVision, is coming back in her own TV show. With both new and returning faces popping up to tag along into Agatha’s new adventure, connections to the wider MCU are due. While the cinematic universe already comprises 34 films and 10 TV shows, Agatha All Along won’t require knowledge from all (or most) of these projects. As long as you’re familiar with the characters and events from WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you should be covered. Here are the details you need to remember from both to have a chillingly-comfortable viewing.

Agatha Harkness’ Origins are Explored in ‘WandaVision’

The MCU is known for thinking out of the box with some of its adaptations from the source material. In the comics, Agatha is introduced as the elderly tutor of Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Eventually revealed to be a witch, she crosses paths with the Scarlet Witch and guides her in the use of her magic. Agatha is then essential in the Wanda-birthing-sons debacle that ends with Mephisto absorbing them and Agatha wiping them from Wanda’s mind. Years later, when Wanda remembers her sons again, she brings an attack that disbands the Avengers, meanwhile killing Agatha in the process.

The MCU version of Agatha is brought to life by Hahn in an interpretation balanced by comedy and mystery. Introduced as Agnes, Wanda’s nosy neighbor, Agatha then unmasks herself as a centuries-old Salem witch. In the late 17th century, after tampering with dark magic, her coven turns on her. During the trial to burn her at the stake, Agatha absorbs their power and ends up killing them – including her mother, Evanora Harkness (Kate Forbes). Taking possession of the Darkhold, the ultimate book of dark spells in MCU lore, Agatha continues experimenting with dark magic, until an anomaly in the 21st century gets her attention.

What Happens Between Wanda Maximoff and Agatha Harkness in ‘WandaVision’?

Having sensed the magical spike when Wanda inadvertently conjured the spell that sunk Westview into her sitcom world, Agatha takes a trip to the town to find its source. Going undercover as Agnes, Agatha gets close to Wanda, and meddles with the world she created. This way, she influences Vision’s (Paul Bettany) doubts, she brings forth Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) as a multiversally-confusing fake version of Wanda’s brother Pietro, and… kills Sparky the dog!

It was, in fact, Agatha all along. By manipulating Wanda’s world, Agatha puts her on edge, finally forcing her to take a stroll down memory lane to find the reason behind Wanda’s unmatched power level. As it turns out, Wanda is able to manipulate Chaos Magic, making her what was thought to be just a legend: the Scarlet Witch. The Westview anomaly, along with the introduction of her rapidly-aging sons Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), was revealed to be her way of dealing with her trauma. With Agatha vying to take Wanda’s magic from her, they engage in a fight that the latter wins while reaching her full potential. Wanda then proceeds to cast one final spell on Agatha, condemning her to live the rest of her days as an unaware Agnes in Westview.

The Impact of Wanda’s Actions in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Will Play Out in ‘Agatha All Along’

Ending the Westview anomaly involved Wanda coming to terms that Billy, Tommy, and Vision were part of her creations. WandaVision’s heartbreaking finale sees her saying goodbye to her family as she brings down the hex. Wanda leaves Westview, but takes a turn for the worse when she decides to keep the Darkhold and make use of it. Sometime later, she’s fully corrupted by the book, and starts a quest to be reunited with her sons. This takes her to the lengths of summoning dark mystical creatures to get a hold of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and steal her multiverse-traveling powers.

This leads to Wanda crossing paths with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch); they engage in a battle that culminates on Earth-838. Wanda possesses that Earth’s version of herself, wipes out the Illuminati, and kidnaps America to execute her plan. But it’s thanks to America’s power that Wanda comes face to face with Billy and Tommy again, forcing her to see the monster that she has become. Guilt-ridden, she sacrifices herself to destroy all versions of the Darkhold, apparently ending her life in the process. This plays out directly into Agatha All Along, as the series’ trailers show Agatha in the process of waking up from Wanda’s spell, ready to embark on a brand new spooktacular adventure.

Who Are the Returning Faces from ‘WandaVision’ in ‘Agatha All Along’?

Image via Disney+

Respecting Agatha All Along’s nature as a WandaVision spin-off, connections to the series that started it all have already been confirmed. Reprising their roles as Westview residents are Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart and Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor/Dottie Jones. It’ll be interesting to see if they were already part of Agatha’s coven prior to the Westview anomaly or if they’ll be part of her recruiting process. Also set to return is Forbes as Evanora, Agatha’s mom. Whether it’ll be as a flashback or coming back to life remains to be seen.

Besides the familiar faces, the new ones who joining Agatha are even more thrilling. Broadway legend Patti LuPone, Marvel familiar Aubrey Plaza, and one half of the Heartstopper duo, Joe Locke, will cross paths with Agatha as Lilia Calderu, Rio Vidal, and a mysterious teen that’s been widely assumed to be a grown-up Billy, respectively. Whereas Agatha All Along’s impact on the wider MCU remains to be seen, its spooky premise and events should be a worthy addition to this phase of the successful franchise.

