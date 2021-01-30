Yet another new WandaVision trailer has been released featuring even more new footage from the upcoming Season 1 episodes. The new episode trailer follows on the heels of the premiere of Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," which offered some backstory on the events leading up the the Season 1 premiere, "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience." Episode 4 focused on Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) return from "The Blip" and explained how she got sucked into the in-universe WandaVision sitcom. We also got to see how S.W.O.R.D.'s observation base came together, how Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) got involved, and we got some Easter egg-style teases to other MCU projects.

The new promotional trailer released on Saturday is titled "Triumph," but it's unclear who exactly is doing the triumphing. Packed into the 30-second teaser are tons of shots that tease major plot developments, including Vision's attempt to escape the sitcom pocket universe, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) begging for someone to help her and the rest of the WandaVision supporting characters, and perhaps most interesting of all, Wanda and Vision facing off against one another. It seems like finding happily ever after in a picture-perfect sitcom world is not in the cards for Wanda and Vision as interference from S.W.O.R.D.'s ongoing investigation causes the in-universe WandaVision TV show to glitch in serious ways. These interferences seem to alert Vision to his earlier feelings that something is amiss. At one point in the "Triumph" promo, we hear Wanda try to maintain control by offering, "There's no need to get dramatic," before we see Vision question the nature of reality by asking his wife, "Did you really not see what I saw?"

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

But perhaps the biggest tease in "Triumph" is the one which sees Wanda and Vision preparing to fight in their living room. A brief shot sees both halves of this superhero couple levitate into the air, ready to do battle. It's a moment reminiscent of the time they stood on opposing sides during Captain America: Civil War — a pivotal time in their then-nascent relationship. However, the truth behind the couple's existence in this strange sitcom world (which has yet to be revealed, by the way) has the potential to be even more divisive than the Sokovia Accords. As such, it's possible that if Wanda and Vision do end up fighting in a future episode of WandaVision, the damage could be far more long-lasting to their relationship.

A new episode of WandaVision will premiere on Friday, February 5 on Disney+. Check out the "Triumph" promo trailer below. For more, here's our explanation on why WandaVision is making homages to classic sitcoms.

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (January 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.