From the initial premise, to the litany of bonkers images, to the earth-shattering first trailer, no upcoming television show has excited me quite as much as WandaVision. Yes, it's another entry in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe featuring familiar faces like Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). But nothing about this show will feel familiar to any long-watching MCU fans — and its new poster, released on the official WandaVision Twitter account, asks us explicitly to peel away anything that does.

In the show, Scarlet Witch (the "Wanda" of the WandaVision) and Vision live a super-powered life within the comforting confines of a classic '50s television sitcom, having approached something like normalcy after the wild events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Except, something's off. Things start to break down in surreal ways. And the truth of their existence is just beyond the limits of their three-walled multi-cam sets.

This new poster features a classic television blaring a lovingly framed near-kiss of our two heroes. But then, in the upper left-hand corner, you can see some wallpaper peeling away, catching just a glimpse of... something. Something wild, something celestial, something implying a destiny that isn't "entertaining each other on TV". This whole project has been giving me Truman Show meets Pleasantville meets, well, superheroes since the jump, and to see this poster so cleverly, subtly get at the inherent pull of the unusual premise has me more excited to check out WandaVision as soon as I can.

Check out the new WandaVision poster below, alongside its official synopsis to re-familiarize yourself. The MCU series comes to Disney+ January 15, 2021.

Marvel Studios presents “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

