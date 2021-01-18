If you caught the first two episodes of WandaVision now streaming on Disney+, you might have caught on to the fact that something real freakin' weird is going on. MCU heroes Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are trapped—or are hiding?—in an old-school sitcom world, complete with every period-appropriate vintage touches you can imagine. Two new posters for the show dropped today, and while they don't answer many questions, they do confirm the one aspect of WandaVision that is not a mystery: Wanda and Vision? Pretty hot. This aesthetic is just...really working for them.

Besides that, most of WandaVision remains shrouded in confusion and Easter Eggs. When Collider recently spoke to Olsen, she went into more detail about playing inside a vibe we haven't seen before in the MCU:

“Yeah! I think we haven’t really seen this kind of silliness. The thing that I’ve loved most about this show as an actor was getting to put this character - you know, trust the writing, put this character through a comedy, have her play the part as best as she can. What we know of her life and the MCU world comes knocking. There are these moments of tension that we give the audience and to play with those levels was what was so fun for me. So getting to kind of play with her as this mama bear of trying to hold onto something and just the tension of it is one of the elements that I enjoyed. But there’s so much tension that shows itself through these episodes that reveal little bits of what our show is about and those were like my gems.”

Check out the new posters below. WandaVision debuts new episodes on Disney+ every Friday. For more on the show, here are our deep dives into its in-episode commercials, S.W.O.R.D. shoutouts, and every other major question.

-

Share Share Tweet Email

50 Essential Action Movies Every Serious Film Fan Should See If you want to start making your way through the action genre, start with these movies.