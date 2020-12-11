It’s been a bone dry year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe - for the first time since 2010, we haven’t seen a single Marvel release, with both Black Widow and Eternals getting pushed to next year thanks to the coronavirus. But that long drought is about to come to an end with next month’s premiere of the Disney+ series WandaVision, which just got a brand-spanking-new trailer and poster to help rev up your hype engines.

The series takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, focusing on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany), the latter of whom was extremely dead the last time we saw him. The couple are seemingly stuck in an alternate reality modeled after classic television sitcoms of the past 50 years, complete with a wacky neighbor and a live studio audience. Anyone familiar with the Marvel Comics series House of M can probably guess where this is going, but for every fan who is still scratching their heads over the show’s wild premise, bear in mind that Wanda’s reality-bending powers are incredibly strong and she’s dealing with a huge amount of grief over Vision’s death.

Collider’s Christina Radish recently spoke with Bettany about the show, and he promised a “rather beautiful puzzle box” and that “all of the bonkers stuff will be about something.” Everything we’ve seen and heard about WandaVision (this new trailer included) makes me incredibly excited to watch the show, as it looks like one of the most original things to come out of the MCU in a while. Check out the trailer and new poster below and see for yourself. WandaVision hits Disney+ January 15, 2021.

Share Share Tweet Email

Here's the Marvel Villain Christian Bale Is Playing in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Want a hint? It rhymes with Thor!