This week on The Collider Podcast, we're joined by TV Editor Liz Shannon Miller to talk about WandaVision. During our discussion, we talk about how the show upends expectations of the MCU, why it's such a great homage to classic sitcoms, different kinds of sitcoms it could references throughout its run, a brief history of Marvel shows before WandaVision (there is much clowning at the expense of Inhumans), and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Also, just as a heads up, this episode discusses the first two episodes of WandaVision, which are currently on Disney+. Once the season finale airs, we'll do a new episode discussing the full season.

