Get a load of this: Disney+ has released another new WandaVision poster. The first of four new Marvel Studios television shows for Disney+ arrives in January 2021, ensuring we all start off the new year on a high note. Due to various scheduling adjustments related to the pandemic, WandaVision will also serve as the MCU title that kicks off the eagerly-awaited Phase 4.

The first of two new WandaVision posters were released on Friday. The poster teased a dreamy 1950s version of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The couple appears in an older TV model as if we're watching the couple star in their own version of Leave It to Beaver. However, in the corner of the poster, a piece of wood paneling is peeled back to reveal what looks like static; not everything is as it seems.

The second poster Disney+ released on Saturday features a similar set-up but with a few notable changes. First, Wanda and Vision look like they're in the 1960s, hinting at WandaVision's intention to take a tour through every decade of sitcom history. It's tough to get a read on what's going on in the scene shown on the television, so no big teases on the plot there. But Vision is in his true form (rather than his human identity), which is attention-grabbing. Additionally, a top hat rests on the corner of the television. It's an odd accessory and one worth keeping an eye on as we try to figure out what's going on on WandaVision.

Image via Disney+

In addition to Bettany and Olsen, WandaVision stars Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park. As seen in the trippy WandaVision trailer, Wanda and Vision have set up an idealized life in suburbia post-Avengers: Endgame, but not everything is as it seems. As the couple moves from decade to decade, a mystery about the true nature of their existence in this world will begin to unfold.

WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021. Check out the even newer poster for the MCU TV show below. For more, get the latest on the cast of MCU Disney+ show Hawkeye and find out what's coming to Disney+ in December.

