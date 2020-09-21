‘WandaVision’ Poster & New Images Reunite Scarlet Witch and Vision

Disney+ debuted the first full trailer for WandaVision during the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards tonight, but that wasn’t all! We’ve also got a new poster and a handful of new photos to parse through and theorize over until the series arrives on streaming later this year. created by Jac Schaeffer (who has written on both Captain Marvel and the long-delayed Black Widow), WandaVision brings back fan-favorite Avengers Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) for a trippy new take on the MCU that poses plenty of mysteries. How is Vision back? What reality is this taking place in after Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far from Home blew the doors off the universe? And exactly how many classic sitcom references are we in for?

You won’t find the answers to all those questions in the new images, but knowing the internet, I’m just certain you’ll do your darndest. And honestly, I can’t wait to read what theories you crazy kids come up with because this looks like one of the more fascinating entries in the MCU so far. It’s also a particular point of interest as the first live-action MCU series, especially since that wasn’t the original plan. Pre-pandemic, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-led The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was meant to kick off the Disney+ wing of the ever-expanding MCU, but when production on the series was forced to shut down after COVID, WandaVision was bumped up in the order. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is back to filming, but there’s been no update on the release date yet, while Disney recently confirmed WandaVision will arrive at some point in 2020.

Featuring an ensemble of familiar MCU characters, including Kat Dennings as Thor‘s Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s FBI Agent Jimmy Woo, and Teyonah Parris as the older version of Captain Marvel‘s Monica Rambeau, WandaVision also stars Kathryn Hahn, Check out the new poster and images below.

Here’s the official synopsis for WandaVision: