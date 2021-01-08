In an era that sees a good portion of our buzziest new TV series debuting on streaming, the question of when a show premieres is almost secondary to how it premieres. A cultural juggernaut like, say Stranger Things, still only stays around in the conversation because it dumps all its episodes in one day. Conversely, shows like The Boys and The Mandalorian get impressive staying power by sticking to a week-to-week schedule. This is all a way to say that WandaVision, the first big TV show to debut in 2021, is going for a nice middle-ground. Disney has confirmed that WandaVision will air episodes week-to-week, but its January 15th premiere will feature not one, but two episodes.

Beyond that, it's anyone's guess as to what the heck to expect from WandaVision. Trailers and posters for the show tease nothing but mind-bendery, as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) look to be living in a constantly-changing world that is not our own. Also, uh, Vision straight-up died in Avengers: Infinity War, so, that'll probably need to be addressed.

When we last spoke to Bettany, back in November 2020, he assured us that all that genre-defying weirdness will have a purpose.

“I think it's going to make you think about the MCU in a whole brand new way but I do think that it's absolutely a part of that universe. As each episode unfolds, the audience will be able to peel back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman and shot by [cinematographer] Jess Hall will be revealed to everybody and it will make sense. All of the bonkers stuff will be about something.”

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ on Friday, January 15. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, and Randall Park. For more on WandaVision here's the latest footage and details on the show's various theme songs.

Share Share Tweet Email

The Dead Speak! Roku Acquires Rights to All Quibi Shows to Stream "I'm not dead yet!" says Quibi, a mere torso stump with all its limbs lopped off.