[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the finale of WandaVision, "The Series Finale.”]One of the biggest reveals of WandaVision? Evan Peters wasn’t playing any version of Pietro Maximoff - the Fox version or even, as Darcy (Kat Dennings) puts it, a recast version of Quicksilver for this MCU series. As though bringing that guessing game to a firm conclusion wasn’t enough, creator Jac Schaeffer and the writing team opted to take it one step further by giving the character an especially unforgettable name - Ralph Bohner.

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

He first popped up in Episode 5, posing as Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) brother, sleeping on the family’s couch and playing the cool uncle to Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). However, Wanda ultimately becomes suspicious and sends the imposter packing. At the end of Episode 7, it’s revealed that “Fietro” actually has nefarious intentions and then in the finale we learn what they are and why he’s got them.

While being held in captive in Peters’ character’s home, Monica (Teyonah Parris) discovers a bill and also a headshot unveiling the name Ralph Bohner. Turns out, Ralph is just a Westview resident that Agatha’s (Kathryn Hahn) been controlling all along. So what’s it like being the actor to utter the name, Ralph Bohner? That was a top priority question for Parris during her edition of Collider Ladies Night.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Teyonah Parris on Working With Nia DaCosta on 'Candyman' and Watching Her Make History with 'Captain Marvel 2'

While discussing the scene, Parris noted that it “changed a couple of times” and Ralph’s name “wasn’t always that.” She added:

“Even on the day there was another option. I might have said it for the camera. They’re like, ‘Just throw this in, just in case,’ but I can’t remember what it was.”

Were the other options always funny sounding names? Maybe something along the lines of Seymour Butz? Yes, but Parris insisted:

“None topped Bohner, I’ll tell you that. That was very like, ‘Okay! We’re going for the Bohner!’”

Image via Disney+

Be sure to check out the video clip at the top of this article to get all of this information straight from Parris herself. Also, keep an eye out for her full episode of Collider Ladies Night including much more WandaVision talk dropping on Friday, June 4th.

KEEP READING: Kelly Marie Tran Revisits 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Divisive Canto Bight Sequence

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Cruella’ Review: A Little Bit Brilliant and Mad but Mostly Bad There are times when the Disney adaptation is fun, but the film is largely emblematic of everything wrong with modern blockbusters.

Read Next