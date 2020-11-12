Well, this is disappointing. But hey, 2020 giveth and 2020 taketh away.
WandaVision, the hotly anticipated Disney+ original series and the first TV show from Marvel Studios proper, was teased as coming “later in 2020.” As it turns out, that is not the case (could Thanos have been behind those dates?) – Disney+ and Marvel Studios revealed today that the show wouldn’t be hitting the company’s direct-to-consumer platform until January 15, 2021. Yet another reason to keep your mask on – you want to survive to see the latest adventures of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and our dearly departed Vision (Paul Bettany).
Along with the announcement, they also released some new images from the series, which you can see below. Taking its cue from Tom King’s recent Vision comic book series, the show consists of 6 installments and stars Kathryn Hahn alongside MCU vets Randall Park (reprising his role from Ant-Man and the Wasp), Kat Dennings (as her Thor character Darcy), and Teyonah Parris (as Monica Rambeau, the grown version of the child character from Captain Marvel). The show looks bizarre and wonderful in all the right ways, and supposedly ties directly into the events in Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is currently slated for a March 25, 2022 release date.
Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios
Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios
Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios
Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios