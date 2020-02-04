‘WandaVision’: Release Date Revealed for Marvel’s Whacky New Disney+ Series

Disney+ debuted the biggest surprise Super Bowl trailer of the year last weekend, when they dropped the first footage for their upcoming MCU series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision. The whole dang affair made quite a stir in the screenshotting, speculating, and stanning communities, but the footage people still can’t talk about comes from that latter title, which promises a mind-bending return for Elizabeth Olsen‘s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany‘s Vision. Disney surprised fans with an earlier-than-expected launch window when WandaVision snuck into the 2020 preview video, and now Bob Iger has revealed new details about the WandaVision release date.

During Disney’s corporate earnings call on February 4, Iger revealed that Wandavision will start streaming on Disney+ in December 2020. The announcement also included new release date details for Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mandalorian Season 2, which Baby Yoda Hive will be happy to know returns in the fall.

Of all the Marvel content coming to Disney’s new streaming service, WandaVision promises to be one of the most singular — and the most impactful on the future of the MCU. Kevin Feige confirmed that fans will have to keep up with both the feature films and the new Disney+ series to stay up to date on the full MCU timeline and mythology now (the Marvel Cinematic Universe always has been an ambitious act of franchising as much as storytelling, after all.) We also know that the series will introduce the name Scarlet Witch for the first time, and the events are planned to tie-in with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will see Olsen’s character join Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Sorcerer Supreme in a new, slightly more creepy than usual magical adventure.

We learned at D23 that Kat Dennings (the Thor movies) and Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) will be reprising their MCU roles in the show, with Teyonah Parris playing the adult version of Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel and Kathryn Hahn playing a “noisy neighbor” in the series.