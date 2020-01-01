The upcoming Disney Plus series WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Avengers power couple Scarlet Witch and Vision, will be premiering on the streaming service in 2020, a year earlier than originally announced. The reveal was dropped in a trailer released today showcasing all the content coming to Disney Plus this year, which is quite a way to celebrate the beginning of a new decade.
Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The show, consisting of 6 episodes presumably somewhere between 30 minutes to an hour in length each, was described by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige as being a cross between a “classic sitcom” and a “Marvel epic,” with Olsen going a step further by stating that there were actual discussions about whether the show should use a laugh track. The idea of a Marvel action-sitcom is fascinating to me, and the fact that I don’t have to wait another year to see how that idea plays out is welcome news.
In addition to Olsen and Bettany, Kat Dennings and Randall Park are set to reprise their roles as Darcy Lewis (Thor, Thor: The Dark World) and Agent Jimmy Woo (Ant-Man and The Wasp) respectively. The exact release date is still unknown, but it’s been revealed that the show will premiere one episode a week rather than the entire season at once, much like The Mandalorian. Hopefully Baby Yoda will have a cameo. For more on the upcoming slate of Disney Plus content, you can watch the trailer and read up on the newest shows and movies available on the streaming service.