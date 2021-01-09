After a year without a Marvel movie, WandaVision is imminent. The Disney+ original series is the first TV show produced by Marvel Studios, the studio responsible for carefully crafting the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen over the last decade. And with WandaVision set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, January 15, the first reactions to the show’s first few episodes have arrived online courtesy of critics and press that were given early access.
WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. For those wondering how Vision is still alive given that he was very, very not-alive in Avengers: Endgame, well Wanda may have those questions too.
Marvel has kept a pretty tight lid on plot specifics except to say that Wanda and Vision are living a quiet suburban life in the town of Westview when they begin to suspect things are not as they seem. WandaVision will pay homage to iconic television shows throughout history, as director Matt Shakman (who helmed every episode) crafts specific episodes as if they were made in certain time periods. So we’ll see Wanda and Vision as a married couple in a 1950s I Love Lucy-esque setting, as well as homages to shows like The Brady Bunch, Full House, and even The Office.
This is the beginning of a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one that will play out on the small screen and the big screen simultaneously. In contrast to past Marvel shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. or Daredevil, these new shows are being produced by Kevin Feige himself and their storylines have been planned out right alongside the overarching storyline that will play out in movies like Eternals, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
The MCU is expanding to Disney+ in a big way.
Check out what everyone had to say about seeing the first three episodes of WandaVision below. The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on January 15 with its first two episodes. From there, WandaVision will air one new episode a week before wrapping its season with nine episodes total.
Here They Are: The First WandaVision Reactions
We here are Collider are beyond excited for the arrival of WandaVision, something our Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub echoed in his reaction to the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series. Weintraub notes in his Twitter reaction that he "love[s] how big of a swing" WandaVision is taking and praises Marvel Studio head Feige's "willingness to take risks" like the ones shown in the first three episodes he watched. Weintraub also made sure to alert prospective viewers to the fact that the first three WandaVision episodes run about one hour and 30 minutes altogether, so fans eager to go into full binge-mode will be mighty pleased.
Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021
a lot of people asked me about the length of the #WandaVision episodes. The first 3 episodes are about 1 hr 30 min. I think the episodes get longer as we get further into the series. pic.twitter.com/DMH0C5foso— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021
The entire cast of #WandaVision is great and fully commited to the stylized approach but Elizabeth Olsen’s performance is truly outstanding and one of those “Man, if awards shows weren't snobby about superhero stuff, she would likely get an Emmy nomination” situations.— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) January 9, 2021
WandaVision - it’s a gas! After screening the first 3 episodes, I’m hooked! Fun, clever, and Marvel-ous, the quirky 30-minute sitcom style leaves you wanting another episode each time.#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/HHuTj93cdf— Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) January 9, 2021
How #WandaVision approaches what we think is normal and what isn’t makes it an incredibly fun watch just three episodes in. I am impressed at how much it offers fans waiting for MCU content while still showing restraint.— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021
One of the major through-lines in these early reactions is the universal praise for Olsen and Bettany's performances as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively. Fandom Managing Editor Eric Goldman pegs Olsen's performance as award-worthy, making the case for an Emmy nomination in a Twitter reaction thread. The Playlist contributor Griffin Schiller also hones in on Bettany and Olsen in a reaction tweet, deeming the actor's performances as "electric." Additionally, Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis says Olsen and Bettany are "tremendous," one of the many pieces of praise he offers in his reaction.
The detailed craftsmanship & practicality that went into recreating the spirit of classic sitcoms is absolutely stunning, but the real magic trick is Shakman's mastery over a complex tone. It's hysterical, tense, compelling, otherworldly. One of my FAV MCU entries. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vWHIzdi2hz— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 9, 2021
Watched the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision yesterday. It's weird & hilarious in ways Marvel has no right attempting, but they nail it anyway. Then it sprinkles in just enough mystery to keep you speculating and fascinated. I'm so excited to see how far it can go. pic.twitter.com/7PIFQiUNxF— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 9, 2021
If the first 3 episodes of WandaVision are any indication of what is in store for us, we are in for a wild and crazy ride! This show is banana pants crazy -- in the best way possible!— MamaVision 🔜 #Sundance2021 (@MamasGeeky) January 9, 2021
Weird, fun, and simply amazing, it feels so very good to be back in the MCU! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/IAQPrZuwPq
Another notable aspect of the early widespread acclaim for WandaVision focuses on just how big and gutsy the show is — and how well those big, gutsy leaps pay off. Entertainment reporter Germain Lussier notes in a reaction tweet that WandaVision is "weird and hilarious in ways that Marvel has no right attempting" before going on to praise just how well the show hangs together based on what's been screened so far. Additionally, Tessa Smith, ScreenRant writer and co-host of The Geekly Show, calls WandaVision "banana-pants crazy" and goes on to say it's "weird, fun, and simply amazing."
#WandaVision is definitely one of the most ambitious endeavors from Marvel Studios. Filled with easter eggs and extremely smart in the way it uses the sitcom format to subvert expectations. Those expecting more of the same will be thrown for a loop in the best possible way. pic.twitter.com/FMpdfztYKQ— Juan Upon A TIme in Hollywood (@juanmadpelicula) January 9, 2021
Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are tremendous together in #WandaVision. Their chemistry comes through brilliantly and they are a blast to watch. Bettany is especially having a good time & it shows.— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021
There is so much heart, fun, mystery, and darkness between #Wanda and #TheVision. pic.twitter.com/GCIJKBvB73
Charles Murphy's thoughts on the first three episodes of #WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/9W5gqSOT7J— Murphy's Multiverse (@MultiverseMurph) January 9, 2021
Watched 3 episodes of #WandaVision and the show is weird as hell (in a good way).— Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) January 9, 2021
Two things are clear. 1) Marvel is dedicated to parodying classic sitcoms and 2) the MCU is finally back!
Can’t wait to see how this show sets up Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/nR6rTShfOY
These early reactions to WandaVision also generally touch on how exciting it is to see Marvel Studios set up its next phase in such a refreshing and surreal way. WandaVision marks the start of MCU's Phase 4 — something we didn't think would happen back in 2020, when that honor was originally bestowed on Black Widow. With this Marvel Disney+ show setting the tone for the road ahead, early reactions touch down on the show's inclusion of MCU Easter eggs and mention a curiosity to see how the show sets up future MCU's stories including the Doctor Strange sequel.
I’ve watched THREE episodes of #WandaVision and have thoroughly enjoyed it. Truly unlike anything Marvel Studios has done — it’s light, funny & fully committed to its retro sitcom inspirations, but it also carefully sprinkles in enough mystery & intrigue to keep you guessing pic.twitter.com/8dqegsg5By— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2021
