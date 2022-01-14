It is hard to believe that Marvel Studios' first series on Disney+, WandaVision, came out a year ago. Since then, fans have seen many collectibles based on the popular show starring Elizabeth Olsen, like a whole collection of Funko Pops featuring the likes of Wanda, Vision, and the villainous Agatha Harkness. And now, the vinyl figure company is releasing another glowing Scarlet Witch to add to your collection.

The new Funko features a levitating Scarlet Witch in her new, more comic accurate costume, as seen in WandaVision's finale, and she is reading the mysterious Darkhold that was seen in the post-credit scene of the final episode of the show. We have seen this exact figure before in a previous wave, but this new variant (no, not a Loki kind of variant) comes with piercing red eyes, and glows in the dark in the same crimson color. This glowing version really makes all the reds, including Scarlet Witch’s hair, pop and is sure to stand out in anyone's collection.

WandaVision was a unique story that launched Marvel's presence on Disney+, and this figure shows off the fiery end to Scarlet Witch’s emotional journey perfectly. The series was less of the action-packed story that we have come to expect from Marvel and, while it had the franchise’s staple humor, the show was more of a layered story about the many stages of grief than anything else. Because of this, the show was a critical hit and its more off-kilter approach allowed both fans and non MCU viewers alike to bond over the various storylines.

Scarlet Witch's next appearence is set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out in May. There is still a lot of mystery surrounding what kind of role she will play in this crazy sequel, but from the teaser trailer released just a few weeks ago, she will seemingly be helping the good doctor fix the mess that he started in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The glow-in-the-dark Scarlet Witch Funko is an Entertainment Earth exclusive and is set to release in June. Fans can preorder the figure on their website for $14.99. Check out more images of the figure below:

