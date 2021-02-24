Ever since WandaVision premiered on Disney+, we've been scratching our heads over the many questions it inspires. But here's a biggie that goes beyond whatever might be happening to those poor unfortunate souls trapped in Westview: Will there be a Season 2 of the show?

We've known from the beginning that the events of these nine episodes would lead directly into the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Elizabeth Olsen announced as a key cast member in that film. But what might happen after Doctor Strange 2? Perhaps a second season? Well, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige isn't ruling anything out.

During Disney+'s presentation Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour, I asked Feige if he could speak directly to the possibility of a second season. "I've been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything," he said.

In general, Feige said, "we are developing all of these shows the way we're developing our movies — in other words, when we start with a movie, we hope there's a Part 2, we hope there's a Part 3. But we aren't factoring that into Part 1; we are trying to make something that will hook people enough and that people will enjoy enough that they will want to revisit and want to see the story continue. So that is the way we're proceeding on television as well."

RELATED: Here's How (and Why) the 'WandaVision' Team Changed the Show's Cinematography and Aspect Ratio Each Week

Thus, Feige said that there were some shows Marvel was considering as shows meant to last for more than one season. "Some of the shows that I mentioned [earlier], that we are about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season 2 and a Season 3 in a more direct way than a show like WandaVision, which clearly goes into a feature."

Image via Disney+

Those shows include the in-production Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye; She-Hulk is also set to start production in a few weeks, followed "a week or so" later by Moon Knight.

"It's new, that's part of the fun exciting adrenaline boost of creativity we [have], thanks to Disney+. [We're able to] think of new ways of storytelling and new ways of telling our stories and perhaps someday we'll chart out five seasons of a show. But really, we're focusing on delivering the best seasons we can, one at a time so far."

New episodes of WandaVision stream Fridays on Disney+.

KEEP READING: Tom Holland Loves ‘WandaVision’ So Much He Has to Stop From Asking Kevin Feige How It Ends

Share Share Tweet Email

The 40 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now The streaming service has quietly amassed an impressive selection of terrific movies.