There is no doubt that if you're a TV fan, Mark Worthington has created the world of a show you've enjoyed. From Watchmen to American Horror Story to Lost, this veteran production designer has been working behind the scenes to bring a wild array of worlds to life — so it's hardly a surprise that he worked on every episode of WandaVision, creating both Wanda's ever-evolving sitcom fantasy universe as well as the reality of the S.W.O.R.D. agents outside Westview, trying to figure out what's going on.

I could have talked to Worthington for hours about making WandaVision, but in the interview below we still managed to get to explore what it's like to work on just the pilot of a show, what made WandaVision such a fascinating experience, the process of moving from a multi-cam-style episode to single-cam, and working with Marvel to create the less-sitcom-y elements of the series.

Collider: To start off, for you, what is the difference between going onto a show and doing just the pilot, versus doing something like this where you're there for the full run?

MARK WORTHINGTON: They're both really interesting, and I've done a lot of both, as, if you've seen my work or my resume, you probably know. Two very different ideas. In a pilot, you're coming in and you're trying to establish a template for the show, an overall look, and hopefully that DNA is solid and it continues. Umbrella Academy is that way — I did the pilot and then moved on because of personal issues, I didn't want to be in Toronto for the whole year. But there are these big permanent sets that we built — a lot of built sets for that — and then those, obviously that's the visual template. So that's great.

When you're dealing with this, and WandaVision's really great that way, because you're dealing ... We had not always completely finished script, but almost finished script when we came into it. And there was rewriting and so forth, but we knew the arc, and it was one director, it's Matt Shakman, and he's an old friend, and he's amazing. So now you can think of the thing in its totality, which is really wonderful, because now what happens in Episode 9 is inflected in part with what you're doing in episode one, and you can be part of that process from the get-go.

And it's different than episodic broadcast, for example, where you really don't know what the scripts are doing, and you're doing one-off episodes. This is like doing a novel, essentially, and being able to pull the thing together in a unified creative vision that's really satisfying. It's huge, much bigger than a feature film in a way, because you're dealing with all of this time, but that's really fun.

So let's talk about the transition from Episode 1, which was shot traditionally in front of a multi-camera set, multi-camera audience, live studio audience, and then moving into a much more familiar single-camera format. What was that process like?

WORTHINGTON: Well, we spent a lot of time researching the different sitcoms of the era, and landing on a version of all of those, an amalgam of those which was our story. So you have to look at, we spent a lot of time, I spent a lot of time with Matt, Jess Hall the cinematographer, Mayes C. Rubeo the costume designer, and my own people, looking at sitcoms, watching them, looking at stills from them, looking even at behind-the-scenes stuff, to get an understanding of what that is, and really looking at obviously the decorative style, what the sets were at the time, but also the shooting style.

A three-camera live audience environment is a very different idea that a single-camera half-hour. I had not done three-camera before, and I came in thinking, "It's a sitcom, this'll be a piece of cake." No, it's a technical challenge. I was chastened by that experience, and I like that, when I come in assuming one thing and then another thing happens. You learn something, which I'm always looking for. So that was really amazing, to look at what that world was really about, enter it, and really have to take it on and understand it, respect it, and try to manifest it. I have such respect for that form now. I had it before, for many reasons, but I have a lot more now. It's a beautiful form, I think, and really powerful given how much is in rerun right now.

So you built the original set. Was Episode 1 shot first?

WORTHINGTON: Yeah. We shot more or less in order. Portions of it we couldn't, because we had to be on backlots — there were sections of episodes that were shot in exterior backlots that we did much later on, so that was split off. But we tried to shoot as much in continuity as possible. I think, for obvious reasons, that helps with the actors and performances and the progression of the character.

One of the details I really enjoy is the fact that the house, in the first few episodes, feels fundamentally the same, it's just slightly evolving with each jump through time. Was it the same set that you were just updating as you went?

WORTHINGTON: Yes and no. Some sets were one-offs because of the footprint and the way they were, and others we reused elements. If what you're asking is, were we working with essentially the same ground plan and the arrangement, then yes we were. That was conscious. In other words, we wanted it to be the same layout recognizably, so that when you jump from eras, you go, "That's the front door, that's where the fireplace is, that's where the path through the kitchen is. Yeah. Okay. I'm in the same environment, but now within a new sitcom era context."

And then occasionally having to update things so that you can do things like throw a character through a wall.

WORTHINGTON: Precisely, and add the nursery in that episode. In Episode 1 there's no staircase, in Episode 2 there's a staircase. So the story also drives some of the necessity of the plan itself and the elements, but we always wanted, and Matt was very emphatic about that, to know that the basic arrangement was the same. The overall details and everything were changing, but the basic layout was the same.

So in Episode 4, of course, we break out of this format and we're in a whole new world, sort of. So what was different about doing these much more MCU-ish set pieces?

WORTHINGTON: Well, it was a relief in a way. We'd been in sitcom world forever. Not that we weren't doing it at the same time, we were, so that's a cheeky answer. But you're using two parts of your brain, aren't you? But that's actually really energizing because you're not just doing the same thing again and again and again. We're doing these very well-considered, curated, sitcom ideas on stages, and then we're out in a field, building a mobile base for S.W.O.R.D. in a literal field.

So you're out in your boots, and it's cold, and... You were experiencing the same thing that the audience is feeling and the characters are feeling, because when you're on stage, it's warm, lovely, 75 degrees and sunny in the world of Westview, and well, isn't this great. And then I'm going out to check progress out in the field, and it's 35 degrees in sleet. So I'm having the same visceral physical experience that the audience is watching.

For the S.W.O.R.D. sequences, were you working with Marvel to keep that in continuity with what we've seen before from the films?

WORTHINGTON: Yeah. There's no Bible that they lay down and say, "Here it is," and, "Do it this way." Marvel's like a great indie film company that happens to make $200 million films and other content — the creative executives, Kevin and Lou and Victoria, sit in a room, we see them once every couple of weeks and sometimes even more often, we present stuff and it's a conversation. They're curating as they go, based on their knowledge, their very deep knowledge of what the MCU is, but they're listening to the director, and me, and the costume designer, and the cinematographer, and we're having a conversation about what that is, and creating it particular to the show. We have the guardrails in place, because they'll say, "That's not quite right, let's go in this direction." But it's not a mandate, no, which is really great. There's real openness to that, at the same time.

