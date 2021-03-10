From the very beginning, Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) TV-inspired safe haven in WandaVision captured the essence of family sitcoms, from mid-century production design to a closet packed with colorful cheery attire. Depicting the evolution of shooting style and recognizable joke structures offered up a different Marvel experience than previous superhero ventures that have rarely strayed outside the box: Rather than a simple pastiche, WandaVison’s journey through this beloved genre is an exploration of grief wrapped in a long-awaited origin story. Wanda is the creator of this world and her fondness for older comedy series’ (her favorite being The Dick Van Dyke Show) is evident from the appearance of theme songs in each iteration of this broadcast. Wanda would definitely not utilize the Skip option.

More than just a jingle, a TV theme captures the mood and stays with viewers long after production has ceased. “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts topped the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart in 1995 for eight weeks. Like most Millennials, even Prince Harry knows (most) of the words to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme (as he recently proved on The Late Late Show with James Corden). In crafting a love letter of sorts to this medium and genre, it is heartening that the intro isn’t reduced to the Marvel identity or a theme-less title card that has become the norm in recent years.

Plus, for WandaVision, creator Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman turned to a formidable duo to highlight the storytelling power of opening credits. Conceiving one catchy theme song is a daunting assignment, but two-time Oscar-winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez were tasked with conceiving a whopping seven different jingles, covering eras from the 1950s to the 21st century. Capturing the mood of the various eras while maintaining the humor and whimsy of the series, and offering up clues regarding the wider narrative is a complex juggling act. Not only did they hit a variety of beats, but the married music maestros delivered delightful bops for each episode — though we expected nothing less from the masterminds behind Frozen’s “Let It Go” and the beautiful “Remember Me” from Coco.

While there was no surprise signature song reprise to close out the sitcom-inspired adventure, Wanda’s personal journey is a reminder of the power of a prime-time title track. More than just an earworm, these cultural artifacts speak to a time and place that conjure up images of witches, blended families, and hilarious suburban hijinks. United by a signature motif weaving the same four notes throughout, there’s cohesion even when the music from the period varies greatly. But while there is not a single one of the seven entries we’d want to skip, some are more catchy and effective than others. So grab a martini from the drinks cart, relax on the sofa, and read on for our WandaVision theme song rankings.

7) “W-V 2000” - “Breaking the Fourth Wall” (Episode 7)

Perfectly capturing the ‘00s quick burst lyric-free Office and Happy Endings vibe (see also Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock), this is an era when sitcom themes were in the final throes before the “skip” option has made this tradition obsolete to some. While “W-V 2000” is a valiant attempt at capturing this era of comedies, this is also the moment when Wanda’s fantasy starts crumbling, which is indicative of this workplace comedy inspiration rather than the family theme that has been running throughout. Maintaining the facade is impossible and this shift across the sitcom spectrum indicates the illusion is about to come to an end. This is also the only intro that doesn’t feature Wanda or Vision (Paul Bettany) for the obvious reason that Vision is absent from the family home; therefore, it has morphed into another kind of show. The fast tempo also gives the impression that time is running out and there is no time for whimsical lyrics. Featuring The Math Club — whose portfolio is a veritable mix of comedy and superhero ventures — this synth-heavy melody does the trick without leaving a lasting impression... beyond making us want to rewatch The Office.

6) “A Newlywed Couple” - “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” (Episode 1)

As the introduction to the Marvel-meets-TV history throwback, this theme song and the accompanying black-and-white images are a time machine sending us spinning back to the 1950s. I Love Lucy and The Dick Van Dyke Show had instrumental theme songs, but the latter also had an announcer introducing the show and its lead. “A Newlywed Couple” is essentially doing the same in harmony form, explaining this move from the big city is because “a regular husband and wife” want to live a quiet life. Lyrics double as a knowing wink with the next verse mentioning she is a “magical gal” and “He’s a hubby who’s part machine.” The white picket fence is the picture-perfect ideal, but this up-tempo arrangement and wholesome signing style cannot paper over the challenges this couple will face together — even if the obstacles begin with something low-stakes like the boss and his wife coming over for dinner. Presenting a united front is important and this first big band-leaning theme song emphasizes the combined name in the simple one-word “WandaVision” chorus. Wanda and Vision are not the “regular couple” the opening ditty purports them to be and while this is a solid opening, the best is yet to come.

5) “Let’s Keep it Going” - “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” (Episode 6)

Scoring original riot grrrl Kathleen Hanna to sing on this punky anthem is quite the get for anyone who grew up listening to Bikini Kill in the ‘90s. A defining band of the grunge era who didn’t play by the corporate game, it does feel like stepping through the looking glass for Hanna to be lending her vocal talents to an MCU/Disney+ series, but WandaVision bends conventions and expectations in myriad ways. This is the episode when the wheels start to come off after the arrival of alt-Pietro (Evan Peters) and Wanda’s sitcom world is coming apart at the edges. The illusion is referenced and the audience is told to “sit back and enjoy the show” despite the mounting chaos. “Let’s keep it going” is the repeated refrain in the pop-punk track that matches the Malcolm in the Middle unrestrained aesthetic as Wanda’s boys become their own characters beyond being cutesy kids. The title track points to them growing up and the unraveling that comes from having tweens in the house (and the loud music they might favor).

4) “We Got Something Cooking” - “Now in Color” (Episode 3)

The Brady Bunch parallels are overt, but rather than regular boxes, Wanda and Vision are framed in hexagonal shapes (that will inspire Darcy’s nickname for the Wanda-created TV version of Westview). Goofy lyrics leaning into pregnancy euphemisms ensure this intro is equal parts cheesy and hilarious: “Bad at DIY” is a common TV dad trope and the image of Vision badly constructing a swingset at speed (while dressed in ‘70s polyester and knits) is hard to forget. Also on the memorable scale is the couplet “Together, one plus one, is more than two.” Because no one wants to give away plot spoilers in the open credits (the reprise is the wonderfully nonsensical “Together, one plus one, is family.” And nothing says kitschy 1970s more than throwing around words like “groovy” and multiple “Ba-ba-ba, ba-ba-ba” thrown in for good measure. The optimism of this theme will be short-lived, but for now, Wanda can live in blissful newlywed ignorance in this third decade.

3) “WandaVision!” - “Don’t Touch That Dial” (Episode 2)

Starting with a cold open that was absent from the premiere, the second episode might still be in black-and-white but there are already changes afoot (including the risqué notion that a married couple shares a bed). The animated sequence mirrors the iconic Bewitched instrumental written by Howard Greenfield and Jack Keller (who were tapped after ABC didn’t want to splash out on the first choice song, “Witchcraft” by Frank Sinatra), which has the beguiling ability to bounce around your head for days. (Though the original Bewitched number does have lyrics — Peggy Lee performed a version in 1965.) Echoing a lounge music number, “WandaVision!” taps into the playful nature of this series before the real world has an opportunity to reveal the truth; after all, Vision getting drunk on a piece of gum stuck in his mechanism and Wanda trying to win over the neighborhood Queen Bee are the two major arcs before marital bliss is threatened. This fantasy romance is the escape Wanda dreamed of and the mostly instrumental theme taps into the ‘60s aesthetic, making it an instant classic.

2) “Making It Up as We Go Along” - “On a Very Special Episode” (Episode 5)

The 1980s have a reputation for excess, whether it be fashion, finance, or film. TV credits during this period also expanded their horizons, giving the viewer plenty of time to grab a drink or pop to the bathroom without missing a scene. This outlandish state of affairs is probably best depicted in Adam Scott’s Adult Swim series The Greatest Event in Television History, which looks to recreate signature themes including ‘80s sitcoms Bossom Buddies and Too Close For Comfort. Every theme song tells a story, but this decade goes all-in on the guitar riffs and overwrought lyrics — something Episode 5 made the most of.

Mashing up the Growing Pains picture montage with the Family Ties painting-in-progress adds an authentic cheesiness that Lopez and Anderson-Lopez double down on with lyrics like “Forces may try to pull us apart, But nothin' can phase me if you're in my heart.” Taking great pleasure with the wordplay (“You wander the world with a vision of what life could be”), the extended riffs mirror Wanda’s desire to linger in this world, while also nodding to Olsen’s older sister’s big break Full House. While each other title sequences dials into a specific series, this one evokes multiple ‘80s sitcoms.

Rather than addressing the previous episode’s revelations, which depict the outside world for the first time, this tune returns to the TV format and only utters the combined “WandaVison” in the last line, before smashing back to the heart of the home and the short-lived Sparky hijinks. A busy theme song, but one that benefits from multiple listens without growing stale.

1) “Agatha All Along” - “Breaking the Fourth Wall” (Episode 7)

Only one winner can be crowned and while this is not a traditional theme song per se (because it lands at the end of an episode), there is no denying how infectious this breakout bop is. Not only does it unmask nosy neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) as powerful witch Agatha Harkness, but it also shows exactly what magic-laced shenanigans she is behind. As the title suggests, everything from Pietro to dog Sparky’s cruel fate is down to Agatha’s flick of the finger. Paying homage to monster family sitcoms like The Munsters and The Addams Family, this infectious big-band horn riff coupled with a cheery chorus is everything you want from a signature track. The identity of Agnes wasn’t a surprise as many had theorized about Agatha Harkness. However, revealing it via a theme song is a thrill even on a repeat watch. Showing her journey through the Westview decades in this manner fits the overall tone and offers up an unexpected twist (bonus points for noticing that Agatha lives in the Stephenses residence from Bewitched).

On a recent Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, Hahn referred to this track as “crazy-awesome-delicious 47 seconds” — which she also sings on. The song has since inspired trap hip-hop remix and a mash-up with the equally delightful “Bing Bang Bong” from Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.” Anderson-Lopez and Lopez are already halfway to an EGOT and “Agatha All Along” could (and should) score them an Emmy — proving this songwriting duo are spellbinding.

All episodes of WandaVision are streaming now on Disney+.

