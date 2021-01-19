Plus, with Parris in ‘Captain Marvel 2’, we tried to find out what she knows about the Marvel sequel…

With WandaVision now streaming on Disney+, I recently had the chance to speak with Teyonah Parris after having seen the first three episodes. As you might expect, she was guarded about revealing too much about her role as Monica Rambeau / Geraldine, but she did talk about how she was cast, how WandaVision is her characters origin story in the MCU, the big swing Marvel is taking with the series, what they filmed before and after the COVID hiatus, and more. In addition, with Marvel having confirmed Parris will be part of Captain Marvel 2, I tried to find out what she knows about the sequel…

As most of you know from the trailers, WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, focusing on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The first episode starts in the 1950s and each successive episode pulls back the curtain further and further to show what’s really going on bit by bit. You’ve definitely never seen anything like WandaVision and I cannot wait to see where it’s all going. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park.

Check out what Parris had to say below. For more on WandaVision’s secrets, you might want to read about those in-episode commercials, what is S.W.O.R.D., and all the Easter eggs you may have missed.

Teyonah Parris:

How much was she told about the storyline and her characters role when she landed the role?

How WandaVision is her characters origin story in the MCU.

How has she been describing her actor?

The big swing Marvel is taking with WandaVision and how it’s unlike anything else in the MCU.

Does she know when they start filming Captain Marvel 2 and has she heard anything about the story or script?

What did they film before the COVID hiatus and what they filmed after?

Image via Disney

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Freaks and Geeks’ Is Coming to Hulu Complete With Its Original Soundtrack "You suck, 'Dallas' rules!"