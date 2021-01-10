We are officially five days away from the premiere of Marvel's first Disney+ television series, WandaVision. So, it's safe to say that from here on out, we're going to be focused on every aspect of WandaVision and that extends all the way to the release schedule planned for the show. This weekend, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed that another Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, had a big impact on the way Marvel structured the release of WandaVision's episodes. Feige's comments are also intriguing because of the way they tease The Mandalorian possibly having a creative influence on WandaVision, too.

Feige's remarks about The Mandalorian's influences on WandaVision were shared during a press conference for the Marvel Disney+ TV show on Sunday (via Comicbook.com). The press conference was moderated by Jaleel White and included series stars Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Teyonah Parris, and Kathryn Hahn. Also joining in on the press conference was series writer Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman.

At one point, White asked Feige if there was anything about The Mandalorian, Disney+'s biggest original series to date, that he applied to WandaVision at any point. The first part of Feige's answer seems to tease the Disney+ Star Wars series having a creative influence on WandaVision, despite not giving specific examples of that influence: "[With] WandaVision, we were all underway long before we saw The Mandalorian. There is lots and lots of The Mandalorian that has inspired us at Marvel Studios, not the least of which is the stagecraft that we're using on some upcoming projects."

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

Feige continued, telling White that "it was amazing to see the marketing job Disney did in event-izing" the release of The Mandalorian and that "these projects on Disney+ are as important as the projects going into theaters." With that in mind, Feige connected the idea of Disney's release strategy for The Mandalorian to the WandaVision release strategy, telling White that "they certainly showed they can do that on Disney+ with Mandalorian. The fun week-to-week, the discussion [...] Disney+ I think was very smart to drop weekly."

As we've previously reported, WandaVision will have a week-to-week rollout on Disney+, similar to The Mandalorian. The first two episodes will be released when the Marvel series debuts on Friday, January 15. From there, one new WandaVision episode will be released every week, with nine episodes total making up the first season. Each episode of WandaVision will also sport a different theme song, sticking to its sitcom homage vibes as each episode takes us through the various eras of television.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15. The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Disney+. For more, check out the first reactions and reviews to WandaVision ahead of the premiere.

