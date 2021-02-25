One of the fun parts of enjoying WandaVision week-to-week is you get to see not only how the show dramatically changes eras and formats, but what stays the same. Theme music composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez wrote different theme songs to fit with the different eras of the show, but YouTuber Artsy Omni picked up on how they were using the same musical motif to link all the songs.

In this video, you can see the how these four notes are constantly reappearing in all the theme songs, which provides a nice uniformity, but no one would confuse the theme song from the first episode to the theme song from the fourth episode. Also, the motif helps sell that for all the cosmetic changes happening in Westview, there’s something steady that’s happening throughout all these eras. That’s the balance the show has been making its entire season where every episode is different, but they’re all part of the larger whole, which isn’t as easy as it sounds. For example, when you go into Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you know that every episode you’ll be getting a spy thriller. WandaVisionis technically a family sitcom, but as we’ve seen, what a “family sitcom” meant changed drastically from decade to decade.

Kudos to Artsy Omni for breaking down these musical motifs, and I’m eager to see what kind of other payoffs we’ll get in the final two episodes of the MCU’s TV series. Your move on musical motifs, other Marvel series.

