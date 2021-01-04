If, for some reason, you weren’t anticipating WandaVision with the kind of excitement and curiosity that usually accompanies a major Marvel Studios event film, well, here’s another reason that you should probably be jazzed: the wildly talented Frozen songwriting duo of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have penned a series of theme songs for the new show. (The series takes on the look and feel of sitcoms from several eras.) How awesome is that? Learn more about the new theme songs – and see a brand new trailer – below.

“WandaVision is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project,” said Lopez in an official statement. “When the director, Matt Shakman—an old friend from my college days—pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.”

Added Anderson-Lopez in the same official statement: “I grew up in the ’80s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long. Episodes from I Love Lucy, Brady Bunch and Family Ties shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true.”

The Lopezes have a long history collaborating with Disney on all sorts of projects, providing songs for everything from 2011’s sorely underrated Winnie the Pooh animated feature to long-running Disney animated series Phineas and Ferb to the musical Finding Nemo stage show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (good luck getting those tunes out of your head for the rest of the day). Of course, their big breakthrough with the company came when they penned the Oscar-winning songs for Frozen and followed it up with Pixar’s Coco (“Remember Me” won them another Oscar) and Frozen 2 (they were nominated for “Into the Unknown” but didn’t win). WandaVision marks their first project for Marvel Studios and it sounds like a good one. You can hear a snippet of one of their new theme songs in the trailer below, as we all eagerly await the series’ debut on January 15.

