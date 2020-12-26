Something strange is afoot in the swell suburban hamlet of Westview, as seen in the latest WandaVision trailer. The first of a hefty line-up of Marvel shows coming to Disney+ in 2021 is set to premiere in one month. WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany respectively reprising their MCU characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, will launch on Disney+ in January 2021. Then throughout 2021, Marvel TV shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, and Hawkeye will also make their way to the Disney streaming service.

The latest WandaVision trailer was released on Christmas Day during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration special on ABC. The trailer arrives just a few weeks after yet another new WandaVision trailer premiered during Disney Investor Day 2020. However, the WandaVision Christmas Day trailer, which is notably labeled as "Reality," places its focus on the strangeness of Wanda and Vision's lives as a happily married suburban couple living in the sitcom-ready world of Westview.

That strangeness might be due to interference from Wanda and Vision's seemingly cheery neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) who, in one of the trailer's eeriest moments, pauses the scene she's in with an '80s version of Wanda and Vision. Agnes seems somewhat perturbed that Wanda and Vision have twins and, in a meta moment, tells the couple they're going to "take it from the top." The screen then shows a bit of static interference before a laugh track fires up as Agnes and Wanda laugh together. Other strange moments, like Wanda and Vision magically creating wedding rings and Wanda suddenly becoming pregnant with those aforementioned twins, all help tease an MCU Phase 4 show that messes with reality.

To date, the specifics about Hahn's WandaVision character have been mostly kept under wraps. It has been theorized (via CBR) that the character of Agnes is actually Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch first introduced into the world of Marvel comics in January 1970. Agatha's history in the Marvel world is entwined primarily with the Fantastic Four characters as well as Wanda Maximoff. Where the latter is concerned, Agatha is historically an ally of Wanda's who teaches her how to control her otherwise unstable powers.

If WandaVision's Agnes is actually the witch Agatha Harkness, then she may be the reason behind Vision's sudden return from the dead (as seen in Avengers: Infinity War). Even more intriguing, the trailers suggest the surreal sitcom set-up Wanda and Vision find themselves in is some kind of contained projection that directly involves Wanda. Could Agnes/Agatha be training Wanda, as she does in the comics? Furthermore, could all of the strange occurrences, like Wanda temporarily breaking her sitcom spell to question why S.W.O.R.D. agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) is in her contained world, come from Wanda's efforts to master her training but slipping up occasionally? Luckily, we'll find out the answers to these questions very, very soon.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15, 2021. Watch the latest, reality-bending trailer below. For more, get the latest news on the upcoming Disney+ Marvel show She-Hulk.

