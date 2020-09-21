First ‘WandaVision’ Trailer Reveals a Trippy New Take on the MCU

The first MCU series is almost upon us and Disney+ has released the first trailer for WandaVision. Though The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be the first live-action MCU series to hit Disney’s streaming service, pandemic shuffles have pushed up the trippy take on what’s next for Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany‘s Vision.

That last point is one of particular interest considering the character was killed off by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War — and he was one that didn’t come back in Endgame. That’s led to all kinds of theorizing about what kind of reality the show might take place in, and no doubt, you’re gonna have a lot more questions after you watch the new trailer. As the first footage teased, WandaVision is taking some cues from classic sitcoms and twisting it all up in one surreal journey.

Check out the new trailer below, which debuted at the 72nd Primetime Emmys. As recently confirmed, WandaVision will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2020.

WandaVision is created by Jac Schaeffer (who has written on both Captain Marvel and Black Widow) features a number of familiar faces, including Kat Dennings as Thor‘s Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s FBI Agent Jimmy Woo, and Teyonah Parris as the older version of Captain Marvel‘s Monica Rambeau.

Here’s the official synopsis for WandaVision:

“Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

