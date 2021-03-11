Don't get me wrong, WandaVision wrapped up all its emotional loose ends. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) was waging a war against her own grief, one that she couldn't just punch into submission and one that the sudden miraculous appearance of Reed Richards or Magneto wouldn't have changed a bit. WandaVision was a story about coping, gussied up with witch spells and robot fights, and it told that story to its conclusion, beautifully. However, the shared-universe nature of the MCU means its stories don't ever really end. They dangle threads and drop breadcrumbs, to be picked up in the next movie, the next phase, or years down the road, if your name is "Adam."

WandaVision left plenty of questions up in the air. Let's discuss:

Where is White Vision?

I think the more pressing question is what we can call this man other than White Vision. Nobody needs to be writing "White Vision Explained" on the internet in 2021. Double Vision? iVision? Command+Vision? We'll workshop it. But we do need to come up with something, because WandaVision certainly isn't the last we've seen of Paul Bettany's slightly less colorful synthezoid. After the most on-brand battle of wits imaginable inside a library, Vision Classic uploaded the memories that made him human—his creation, falling in love with Wanda, dying twice—into the organic material of the New Vision. No longer a "weapon to be more easily controlled", Vision blasts off to who-knows-where and we do not see him again.

So it appears that Paul Bettany is not as through with the MCU as the gaping hole in his head left over after Endgame would suggest. For the record, literally just building a new body for a dead character and hitting copy-paste on his memories is the most comic book-accurate thing to ever happen in the MCU. Death in comic book storytelling has like a 5% success rate. What's more troubling is what it means for Wanda's journey. Part of WandaVision's resolution is Wanad's realization she needs to let Vision go; or, at least, the Vision she manifested as an extension of her grief. If he returns again, does the cycle just repeat itself?

Where is Agatha Harkness?

One of the bigger points of interest heading into WandaVision's finale is whether or not the show would kill off Agatha Harkness, thus depriving us of more Kathryn Hahn in the MCU. Luckily, all involved can recognize when they've struck gold, but the manner of Agatha's send-off does leave us with a few questions. Wanda sentences Agatha to the puppeteered sitcom life of someone trapped within the Westview Anomaly, mind-controlled to believe she's the "nosy neighbor" for good. But then Wanda immediately...dissolves the Westview Anomaly, returning the town to its original state. Without any more details, we just kind've assume the residents of Westview return to their normal, modern-day lives but now there's an insane woman in period-accurate 50s wardrobe who occasionally bursts through their front door to share the hot goss.

The point is, Agatha's still around, officially graduating the character to more than a one-and-done villain. Hahn should be happy. "Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh. I really, really love it," she said recently of her time in the MCU. I cannot stress enough how much this franchise would be improved by using Kathryn Hahn as an agent of chaos who pops up every third or fourth film.

How Is the World Gonna' Feel About Wanda?

It is both fair and right to feel for Wanda; to emphasize with Wanda; to understand that occasionally depression balloons outward, taking casualties. But also: Mind-controlling an entire town of people against their will? Pretty bad! In the 10+ years since Tony Stark first unmasked as Iron Man, the world has put up with some pretty gigantic whoopsies from the Avengers. The Hulk smashing the entire city of Johannesburg. The mass casualties in Lagos. Probably like, weeks of flight delays because Ant-Man stepped on a plane in Germany. But the events of WandaVision are the first that appear to the outside world as a direct act of aggression from one of the Earth's Mightiest Heroes. What's more, this is a world still reeling from half the population blinking back into existence just about a week earlier. A population looks to its heroes and finds one of them manipulating a town in New Jersey to play out her personal sitcom fantasies. That's a yikes.

The bigger question might be how Wanda feels about the world. She certainly learns a lesson by the end of WandaVision, but only to a certain extent. "They'll never know what you sacrificed for them," Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) tells Wanda, which, woof, misunderstands the line between "understanding that someone is hurting" and "being grateful they decided to release you from a hellish mind-prison." And even the lesson Wanda learns doesn't extend to the dangers of chaos magic. Ya girl doubles down, retreating to a mountain cabin to continue meddling in forces that endanger reality itself. (To see how that little bugaboo will lead right into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, head here.)

Who Was the Aerospace Engineer?

I almost don't want to harp on this one, because by all accounts showrunner Jac Schaeffer never intended Monica's unnamed "aerospace engineer" to be a big reveal. But, holy wow, Monica really came like six centimeters from looking straight into the camera and said "I know an aerospace engineer who'd be up for this challenge." The only way it could've felt more like a thing is if she followed up with "and he'd be fantastic." That's not to say it even makes sense for Marvel to randomly debut The Fantastic Four on an unrelated TV series, but it is worth noting we don't learn the aerospace engineer's identity at all. Instead, Monica meets with Major Goodner (Rachael Thompson), a helpful army pal who is most definitely not an aerospace engineer, much less one who is up to this challenge. She was so confident about that space rover and then it bonked off the Westview Anomaly like a bulldog with a box on its head.

Who Was That Person in Witness Protection?

It's entirely possible WandaVision introduced the idea that one Westview resident was living under the Witness Protection Program just to get FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) and his sweet sleight-of-hand skills involved. In which case, hell yeah, I'll eat a plate of red herring just for more Randall Park. But it is such an oddly specific detail that it's no surprise the audience glommed on to it, and it's hard not to notice that we never did learn the missing person's identity. I guess that is the point of the Witness Protection Program. But what if the missing Westview residence does have importance down the road?

The prevailing theory is that Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters) is our mystery man, mostly for three reasons. 1) He randomly has headshots lying around his attic, 2) He still finds his own last name funny, and 3) There simply has to be a reason to cast 20th Century Fox's Quicksilver other than a boner joke, right? Of course, theories breed bigger theories, and that leads to the idea "Ralph Bohner" is Fox's Quicksilver, for some reason living in Westview under a different name. Even if he was just a puppet for Agatha, my man still had super speed. But that theory's equally hard to believe at the same time. It'd involve the notably un-chill Jimmy Woo to be extremely chill about harboring a mutant from another universe and not saying anything when he popped up on Darcy's TV screen.

Maybe it'll eventually be a huge deal down the road. Or maybe we will literally never hear of this person again. Either way, WandaVision was an emotional eight-week ride that, in my opinion, set a new bar for the way Marvel tells stories. When you hit that specific mark so dead-on, not all the questions need to be answered.

