Who's that mysterious voice on the radio in the second episode of Marvel's Disney+ series 'WandaVision'? We think we know.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision Episode 2.]

Marvel Studios’ first ever TV series WandaVision is a show that is as joyous as it is mysterious. The Disney+ series debuted with its first two episodes on Friday, revealing a twist on the Marvel Cinematic Universe format as each installment of WandaVision pays homage to a specific style of TV sitcoms. Episode 1 took aim at The Dick Van Dyke show while Episode 2 had heavy Bewitched undertones, but as delightful as the show’s commitment to the bit is, there’s also something very strange – and downright sinister – going on here.

These first couple of episodes only briefly hint at what’s really going on as Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live a happy, married, suburban life chock-full of sitcom shenanigans, but the biggest revelation comes in Episode 2 when a mysterious voice comes through the radio specifically calling out Wanda. And the identity behind that voice might provide a big clue as to Wanda’s actual situation.

As Wanda and Dottie (Emma Caulfield Ford) are cleaning up after a committee party, the two begin to have a bit of an argument. Wanda insists, “I assure you, I don’t mean anyone any harm,” and Dottie looks her square in the eye and says, “I don’t believe you.” Just then, the radio – which has been playing The Beach Boys’ “Help Me Rhonda” – starts fuzzing and a voice comes through. “Wanda! Wanda!” it says. “Wanda! Who’s doing this to you, Wanda?” Wanda and Dottie both look confused, like they’re waking up from a dream, but then Dottie breaks the glass in her hand and both snap back into their 1960s housewife routine.

Image via Disney+

So who’s the voice on the radio in WandaVision? Well, it sounds a lot like Randall Park, who played FBI Agent Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp and who is confirmed to be part of the WandaVision cast.

The end of the first episode of the show revealed a logo featuring a sword, which appears to be hinting at the existence of the organization S.W.O.R.D. In the comics, S.W.O.R.D. is basically a space version of S.H.I.E.L.D. and deals primarily with extraterrestrial threats. It very much looks like S.W.O.R.D. is keeping an eye on Wanda in whatever pocket reality she’s created, if not also keeping her trapped there.

So is Jimmy Woo a good guy or a bad guy? He seemed to be an ally in Ant-Man and the Wasp as Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) parole officer, so it’s possible he’s trying to get Wanda out of whatever kind of prison she’s currently in. His radio message implies he doesn’t know who has Wanda trapped, so when Jimmy arrives on WandaVision it’s possible he’ll be part of the rescue party. Or perhaps as a law enforcement officer, he’s merely investigating some strange occurrence.

Image via Marvel Studios

Whatever the case, it’s clear that when these kinds of signals break through the barrier that maintains the sitcom aesthetic, Wanda and other characters begin to sort of “wake up” and remember events that could be the key to what’s currently happening to them. You’ll notice that when the radio goes fuzzy, the cinematography breaks from the traditional 1960s format and even the score becomes more modern. Keep an eye out for more of that in the coming episodes…

For more on WandaVision, don’t miss our review of the first three episodes or our recap of the 1960s-set Episode 2.

Share Share Tweet Email

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' TV Show Synopsis Is Officially Revealed Are you ready to return to Middle-earth?