‘Wander Darkly’ Trailer: Sienna Miller and Diego Luna Relive Their Romance

Each year, the Sundance Film Festival offers dozens of indie gems, and though I missed it myself, many critics considered writer-director Tara Miele‘s drama Wander Darkly one such gem.

The film stars Sienna Miller and Diego Luna as a couple who suffer a traumatic car accident which leaves them in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. Together, they relive and reflect on the past to see how they’ll navigate their uncertain future and rediscover the love that binds them.

Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer co-stars alongside Tory Kittles, Aimee Carrero and legendary character actress Beth Grant, and the film boasts an all-female producing team including Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat and Monica Levinson. Wander Darkly caps a banner year for Levinson, who also produced the upcoming Borat sequel and David Oyelowo‘s directorial debut The Water Man in addition to serving as an executive producer on The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Miller has been drawing great notices for her performance in Wander Darkly, which is also expected to serve as a strong calling card for Miele, who is said to offer a moving and profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotional film. Miller’s career seemed to take a turn for the better with Foxcatcher and American Sniper in 2014, and since then she has also impressed critics with her work in the indie American Woman.

Lionsgate will release Wander Darkly on Dec. 11 in select theaters and on VOD platforms. Watch the trailer below, and click here to check out our interview with Miller, Luna and Miele at Sundance.