We last heard major news on Wanuri Kahiu's upcoming Netflix project in 2021 when the film was still known as Plus/Minus. It's recently been announced that the parallel-universe drama now has a release date, August 17, as well as a new title, Look Both Ways. The movie is aptly named for the audience's ability to see the protagonist's life diverge into two paths on the eve of her college graduation. Kahiu's film, starring Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, explores the age-old question: what if?

Look Both Ways follows the story of Natalie (Reinhart), an aspiring artist, on the precipice of life the night before her college graduation. From that point the story branches off on two separate paths as the audience watches what could have been in both scenarios. In one reality, Natalie finds out she's pregnant and remains in her hometown in Texas. In this universe Natalie navigates the tricky waters of raising a child as a single mother while exploring ways of pursuing her dreams, as well. On the other hand, in her other reality, Natalie set off for Los Angeles in direct pursuit of said dreams, aiming to become a professional artist.

In an interview with the Golden Globes, Kahiu said:

It is an incredible story about women’s resilience. On the one hand, it is a story about a young mother. A young single mother, who is trying to figure out how her life works and how she pursues her passion. On the other hand, it is a story about a young artist doing everything that she can to get a break in the industry that is so hard to get into as a young woman. On both sides, it is about women striving for excellence and that is what drew me to it. Either through motherhood or artistry, it is about women striving for excellence. That is the most important thing and that is the big takeaway and why I wanted to be part of the project.

The film's director, Kahiu, has previously focused on bringing the world more films and art from Kenya, her home country. Before Look Both Ways for Netflix, Kahiu's first feature-length film, From a Whisper, based on the devastating events of the the1998 twin bombings of US Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, earned the director five African Movie Academy Awards including Best Director and Screenplay. Her second feature film Rafiki, a romantic drama following the lives of two young Kenyan lesbians living in a place where their love is illegal, earned multiple festival nominations, garnering a few wins. Look Both Ways will be her third feature film, ahead of recently-announced The Thing About Jellyfish, with Stranger Thing's Millie Bobby Brown attached to star.

Alongside Reinhart, Netflix's upcoming drama will star Luke Wilson (Old School), David Corenswet (We Own This City), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Nia Long (Life in A Year), Andrea Savage (Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe), Aisha Dee (The Bold Type) and more.

Look Both Ways will be streaming on Netflix on August 17.