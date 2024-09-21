In the early 1960s, when the Cold War was at its hottest, the Soviet Union sought to prove its might over America's most valuable commodity — the movie industry — by mounting the epic to end all epics: a sprawling, hugely expensive adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Spurned on by the popularity of a 1956 Hollywood version starring Audrey Hepburn and Henry Fonda, the Russian government spared no expense in bringing its most famous work of literature to the screen, spending a reported $100 million on the production (making it the most expensive movie ever made at the time). Museums were raided for set dressings, military planes and explosives were provided without question, and over 15,000 Russian soldiers were used as extras to recreate the historical battles depicted in the novel.

To say that nothing like War and Peace has been attempted before or since would be a bit of an understatement. The thought of any studio spending that much money on one film, let alone one that was released in four parts throughout 1966-67 and clocks in at seven hours, would be unthinkable today. Yet — intentional or not — there's an artistic reason behind the excess, one that perfectly expresses the thematic idea behind Tolstoy's saga: the ruling class fiddles while the world burns to the ground.

What Is 'War and Peace' About?

In part one, Andrei Bolkonsky, Prince Andrei Bolkonsky (Vyacheslav Tkihonov) joins the Imperial Russian Army to fight back against the invading French forces led by Napoleon. His friend, Pierre Bezukhov (Sergei Bondarchuk, who also directed the film), the illegitimate son of a wealthy nobleman, inherits a vast fortune when his father dies. He marries the beautiful Helene Kuragina (Irina Skobtseva), who is rumored to be having an affair with a family friend, Fyodor Dolokhov (Oleg Yefremov). Pierre challenges Fyodor to a duel, which takes on almost slapstick proportions. Meanwhile, Andrei experiences heavy combat during the battles of Schongrabern and Austerlitz, and is presumed dead by his family. He returns home as his wife, Lisa (Anastasiya Vertinskaya), dies during childbirth.

In part two, Natasha Rostova, teenage countess Natasha Rostova (Ludmila Savelyeva), attends her first debutante ball, where she dances with Andrei. The two fall in love, but Andrei postpones their engagement at the behest of his father. During that time, Natasha meets and falls in love with Anatole Kuragin (Vasily Lanovoy), whom she intends to marry. But it turns out Anatole already has a wife, and when word gets back to Andrei, he breaks off their engagement, causing Natasha to have a nervous breakdown. Pierre confesses to Natasha that were he not married, he would propose to her.

Part three, The Year 1812, centers on Napoleon's invasion of Russia. Pierre travels to the front lines to offer his services in the Battle of Borodino, during which Andrei is severely wounded. The Russian Army, led by Field Marshal Mikhail Kutuzov (Boris Zakhava), is forced to retreat as the French Army advances towards Moscow. In part four, Pierre Bezukhov, Russian aristocrats flee as Moscow is burned. Pierre disguises himself as a peasant and stays behind in order to assassinate Napoleon, but he's taken prisoner. Andrei has been taken back to his estate, and he reconciles with Natasha on his deathbed. The French army is driven out of Russia in the Battle of Krasnoi, and Pierre reunites with Natasha.

The Production Value of 'War and Peace' Remains Unmatched Today

War and Peace was produced by the Russian state's official movie studio, Mosfilm. The production company was granted unlimited resources by the USSR, including free use of military planes and helicopters for aerial shots and access to priceless antiques to recreate 1800s Russia. Several of the Soviet Union's top filmmakers vied for the director's chair, and it was surprising, to say the least, when the assignment was given to Bondarchuk, a 40-year-old actor with only one prior directorial credit (the small scale Fate of Man) to his name. Bondarchuk spent years making the film, which would go on to win the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

By most estimates, War and Peace cost upwards of $700 million in today's dollars, and every penny is on the screen. Thousands of extras fill the opulent ballrooms and dining halls, with women bedazzled in priceless jewels and gowns. The 70mm film stock creates wide, panoramic shots, with every inch of the frame filled with period detail. Bondarchuk creates one dazzling set piece after another, from the debutante ball to the burning of Moscow. He really shines in the battle sequences, which are shot with a handheld grittiness that would become the standard post-Saving Private Ryan. It's all the more impressive when you realize this was all done pre-CGI, which could allow for digital replications of background actors to create the feeling of there being more people than there actually are. Everything you see on screen — the soldiers, the horses, the explosions — is really happening.

The juxtaposition of the opulence of the aristocracy with the griminess of the war sequences drives home the central premise of Tolstoy's novel. The ruling class keeps their heads in the sand for as long as possible, indulging in lavish dinners and ballroom dances while the underclass dies to preserve that way of life. It's not until the French army drives them out of their palaces that they must acknowledge the reality that's been in front of them the entire time: no amount of money or power can make you invincible. (It's perhaps no small coincidence that Bondarchuk cast himself as Pierre, who undergoes the most dramatic personal change when history comes knocking at his door.)

'War and Peace' Never Loses Sight of the Human Story Among the Spectacle

Like Gone With the Wind, Doctor Zhivago, and Titanic, War and Peace is a love story set against the backdrop of history. These are sprawling tales filled with dozens of characters and subplots, each centered around an historical event that dwarfs the individual dramas of the people involved in it (the Civil War, the Russian Revolution, the sinking of the Titanic). Clocking in at nearly twice the length of similar epics, War and Peace uses that extra time to fully explore the lives of the people witnessing that history unfold. It certainly does a deeper dive than the 1956 adaptation, which, even at 208 minutes, feels like a Cliff Notes version of Tolstoy's story.

What's truly remarkable about Bondarchuk's take on the material is how much emphasis he places on the people outside the central love triangle, including the background actors. Throughout the film, Bondarchuk includes closeups of the thousands of extras populating his frame, particularly those weary soldiers on the battlefield. It's as if he's trying to say that we are all an important part of the historical moment we are a part of, even if we're the sort of people most others would overlook.

