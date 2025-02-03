War and comedy are not necessarily the easiest genres to combine, but, when done well, they can produce fantastic results. The best war comedies manage to be hilarious, action-packed, and meaningful, using satire, irony, and absurdity to make broader statements on violence, conflict, and human frailty. They can simultaneously entertain and provoke thought.

With this in mind, this list looks at some must-watch war comedy movies, from outright parodies to character-driven dramedies. These films stand out through biting satire, slapstick humor, or poignant character moments. They feature unforgettable performances, razor-sharp scripts, and a willingness to challenge conventions, making them gems to return to.

10 'Stripes' (1981)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

"Lighten up, Francis." Directed by the great Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Kindergarten Cop), Stripes features Bill Murray as John Winger, a directionless man who enlists in the U.S. Army on a whim. He and his misfit platoon flail through basic training and a hilariously unconventional mission abroad. Winger's sarcastic humor and laid-back attitude clash with military discipline, creating a steady stream of comedic situations.

Murray is joined by a strong supporting cast, including the likes of John Candy and Harold Ramis. They all deliver the sharply written dialogue with glee. Reitman has memorably described Stripes as "Cheech and Chong join the army", and that's pretty apt. Though the premise is thoroughly ridiculous, and the plot occasionally rambles off in unnecessary directions, the chemistry between the performers and the playfulness of the script make Stripes a ton of fun. Standout moments include the iconic training montage to the absurd climax involving a top-secret military vehicle.

9 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Directed by Ben Stiller

"I’m a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude!" One of the most creative mainstream comedies of the 2000s, this satirical war flick skewers Hollywood excess and movie star vanity in uproarious fashion. The plot follows a group of self-absorbed actors, led by Ben Stiller (who also directs), Robert Downey Jr., and Jack Black, as they unknowingly become part of a real-life conflict while shooting a war movie in Southeast Asia. Their egos and incompetence fuel the chaos, putting all their lives at risk.

The movie serves up a relentless barrage of laughs, cramming a combustible mix of personalities into the most absurd situations. Tropic Thunder has a gonzo energy that's increasingly rare in studio comedies. There's the Tom Cruise cameo, Downey Jr.'s Russian nesting dolls of characters, Simple Jack, Jack Black's fart-based cinematic universe, child soldiers, and countless barbed jokes at the movie industry's expense. For all these reasons, it's already been canonized as a comedy classic.