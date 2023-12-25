It is a common statement that “war is hell”, an idea few would dispute as the terrible brutality and sheer loss of life that wars always induce is painfully well documented and made a point of being commemorated in many societies around the world. While cinema has a respected history of bringing the horrors of war to the screen with harrowing results, there have also been plenty of filmmakers who have sought to dive into the chaos and insanity of war through the lens of comedy.

This unique and cynical approach to war cinema has been adopted by many renowned filmmakers, from all-time greats like Stanley Kubrick and Charlie Chaplin to modern-day icons like Taika Waititi, and has seen many films go on to win international acclaim and even Academy Awards. A careful and precarious line to tread, war comedies can easily be disastrous, but when done well they provide an engrossing and richly complex viewing experience.

10 'Good Morning, Vietnam' (1987)

Set During the Vietnam War

One of the best movies about the Vietnam War produced to date, Good Morning, Vietnam mixes an intriguing story of wartime morality and chain-of-command bureaucracy with hard-hitting moments of war drama and a mesmerizing performance from Robin Williams. The legendary comic stars as Adrian Cronauer, an army DJ brought into Vietnam to lift spirits, only to find his irreverent brand of comedy being actively opposed by his superior officers even as the troops respond well to it.

Good Morning, Vietnam poignantly juxtaposes its comedic allure with powerful glimpses of the horrors of the Vietnam War as Cronauer pursues a romance with Trinh (Chintara Sukapatana). The film is, above all else, a beautiful depiction of Williams at his energetic, vibrant, and engaging best. The performance earned Williams his first ever Oscar nomination and served as a pivotal step in his career as a dramatic actor.

9 'M*A*S*H' (1970)

Set During the Korean War

Winning an Academy Award from five nominations, M*A*S*H is not only one of the all-time great war movies but a pivotal entry in 1970s’ cinema as well. The film follows the staff of an American field hospital in Korea – just a few miles away from the front lines – as they use humor and pranks to keep their spirits high and maintain their sanity while they face the brutality of war.

A significant highlight of Robert Altman’s illustrious career, the film is finely balanced as a riotously funny movie, rife with irreverent and offensive humor, which also exhibits a disturbing and strikingly authentic depiction of life in such circumstances. In addition to excelling as both a war movie and a comedic gem, it was also re-imagined as the beloved television series of the same name which ran from 1972 to 1983.

8 'Three Kings' (1999)

Set During the Persian Gulf War

As a more modern war comedy, Three Kings operated as an ambitious action-adventure with a scathing message concerning America’s involvement in the Persian Gulf War. Set in the immediate aftermath of the conflict, four U.S. soldiers uncover information linked to a huge stash of stolen Kuwait gold hidden nearby and hatch a plot to take it for themselves, but they discover a desperate band of locals along the way which sees their joyous conquest become a deadly mission.

With an all-star cast including George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and Ice Cube, the film thrives off the back of an energetic and charismatic tempo which proves to be adept at delivering action, comedy, and contemplative war drama. Its pointed satire takes direct aim at the motivation behind America’s presence in the conflict and the degree to which the military’s involvement did very little to aid the oppressed locals in the area.

7 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Set During World War II

The art of making a great war comedy largely rests in how well the film mixes devastating drama with hopeful and humane comedy to illustrate how the worst and best of humanity is brought out in such trying times. Few directors are able to strike that balance with the impact and precision of Taika Waititi, who was at the peak of his powers with his 2019 film, Jojo Rabbit.

Based on Christine Leunen’s novel “Caging Skies”, the film follows a Hitler Youth cadet who struggles to come to terms with the fact that his mother is sheltering a Jewish girl in their walls, leaving him to navigate the complex situation with his imaginary friend, Hitler (played by Waititi). The film boasts a well-executed anti-hate sentiment which is given a vibrant heft with its visual style and outrageous comedy, but also boasts some harrowing moments which touch on the cost of war as well.

6 'Stalag 17' (1953)

Set During World War II

Adapted from the popular Broadway play of the same name, Stalag 17 was a major hit, even in the context of a directorial career as decorated and pioneering as Billy Wilder’s. Set in a WWII German PoW camp, it transpires in the aftermath of an escape attempt which resulted in two Americans being killed. Amid rising suspicions, a sergeant who has good relations with the camp guards must uncover the true informant to prove his own innocence when the prisoners turn against him.

The setting is quite bleak, and Stalag 17 doesn't shirk any of the war drama embedded in its story, but it still manages to strike a poised balance between comedy gold and enthralling character drama thanks to Wilder's astute direction and William Holden's starring performance. Holden went on to win an Oscar for his portrayal of Sgt. J. J. Sefton, while the film also received nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Director.

5 'To Be or Not To Be' (1942)

Set During World War II

An Ernest Lubitsch classic which coasts by on its farcical, espionage premise and its razor-sharp dialogue, To Be or Not to Be is a timeless gem and one of the all-time great comedy movies. It follows a troupe of Shakespearian actors in the Warsaw ghetto who become embroiled in a plot to infiltrate the Gestapo HQ to uncover a German spy, with the troupe’s egotistical lead actor, Joseph Tura (Jack Benny), impersonating a Gestapo colonel to gain information.

A daring picture given that it was released during WWII with the Nazi war machine in full flight, To Be or Not to Be pulled no punches in its lampooning of the Nazis. Also poking fun at actors, and doing so with a spectacular cast at that, the film continues to be celebrated as a fantastic war comedy, though there were many who questioned the film using such a tyrannical evil as a source of comedy when the film was released.

4 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Set During World War II

Charlie Chaplin is undoubtedly the defining icon of the silent era, with his playful comedy and touching stories surviving as timeless masterpieces, which made what he did with The Great Dictator all the more astounding. It follows an amnesiac Jewish barber (Chaplin) who, as his homeland of Tomania submits to the antisemitic, tyrannical dictator Adenoid Hynkel (also Chaplin), becomes involved in a resistance movement as he tries to avoid persecution.

The Great Dictator marked Chaplin’s first true sound picture, and it proved to be a comprehensive debut in the format, with his famous final speech still viewed as one of the greatest and most powerful ever put to screen. While it received a complicated international release due to the global political landscape of its time, the film earned four Academy Award nominations and was warmly received by the American public.

3 'The General' (1926)

Set During the American Civil War

A defining film in Buster Keaton’s immaculate career which has endured as an iconic classic of the silent era, The General is an astonishing example of the mastery of storytelling and comedy that the silent film stars were blessed with. Set during the American Civil War, it follows a Confederate engineer who, despite wanting to enlist to impress his love, is denied entry to the force on account of his unique and required vocation, and loses everything after being branded a coward.

However, he gets his time to shine when Union spies steal his beloved locomotive - and inadvertently abduct the woman he loves as well - sparking a breathtaking adventure. With the awe-inspiring physical comedy that only Keaton could do a central element of the film’s appeal, The General remains a quintessential war classic boasting some of the most daring and extravagant stunts ever put to screen.

2 'Life is Beautiful' (1997)

Set During World War II

Emotionally devastating, supremely hopeful, and nothing short of true cinematic beauty, Life is Beautiful is one of the most renowned international films of all time and a powerfully humane war comedy. It centers on Guido (Roberto Benigni), a Jewish Italian who pursues the love of a schoolteacher and wins her over with his spirit and humor. Some years later, their serene family life is disrupted when the Nazis occupy Italy, seeing them sent to a concentration camp where Guido shelters his son from the surrounding horrors by creating a fantasy that the Holocaust is an elaborate game.

As horrific as its setting is, the film excels as an imaginative adventure imbued with so much charm and purity that it inspires a ridiculous amount of hope. The triumphant, heartbreaking comedy was an Oscars hit, winning three awards from seven nominations with Benigni taking out Best Lead Actor and being nominated for his direction.

1 'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

Set During the Cold War

Viewed not only as a fantastic war comedy but, in the eyes of many, standing among the greatest comedies ever made, Stanley Kubrick’s Cold War catastrophe is a masterpiece of cynicism and satire. It follows the events following a rogue American General's launch of a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union, examining the President's flustered attempts to resolve the issue, the General's determination to wipe out the communists, and the efforts of the crew of a B-52 bomber nearing Soviet territory.

The scorching political commentary is defined by its razor-sharp wit, its ageless bite, and its array of stunning performances from the likes of Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, and Slim Pickens. It was nominated for four Academy Awards and has found even greater praise retrospectively, with the film standing as the highest rated of Kubrick’s pictures on Rotten Tomatoes.

