Todd Phillips shocked audiences with his dark take on the iconic Batman antagonist Joker. The R-rated, gritty origin tale was inspired by the Martin Scorsese classics Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, and earned significant awards attention that was unusual for a comic book film. Joker received eleven Academy Award nominations, with Joaquin Phoenix taking home the trophy for Best Actor.

It was a surprising move for Phillips, who was previously best known for comedic work including Road Trip, Due Date, and The Hangover trilogy. However, right before tackling the Crown Prince of Crime, Phillips had shown his dramatic capabilities with another film indebted to the cinema of Scorsese. The satirical black comedy War Dogs examined the world of modern arms dealerships in a style similar to Goodfellas and Casino.

War Dogs follows massage therapist David Packouz (Miles Teller), who is struggling to provide for his girlfriend Iz (Ana de Armas) when he learns that she is pregnant. David has a chance encounter with his high school friend Efraim Diveroli (Jonah Hill), an arms dealer for the U.S. Army who operates the independent company AEY Inc. Efraim offers David a role aiding him amidst the ongoing war in Iraq.

David is opposed to the war itself, but nonetheless helps Efraim provide ammunition and weapons to the Iraqi police in Baghdad and eventually go on a series of misadventures throughout the Triangle of Death. While Efraim shows no signs of acknowledging the human costs of their deal, David struggles with going against his core beliefs. Phillips does a good job acknowledging David’s misgivings, but not absolving him of his crimes. His seven month house arrest following the conspiracy charges is framed as a cruel bit of irony considering the many deaths he was responsible for.

Teller delivers one of the strongest performances of his career, showing David’s gradual realization of his own villainy. Hill continued his string of strong dramatic roles with an eccentric performance as the foul-mouthed, untrustworthy character. It's interesting to see de Armas in this earlier role prior to her acclaimed work in Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out.

War Dogs is based on a true story, and the real David Packouz has a brief cameo in the film. Phillips and his co-writers Stephen Chin and Jason Smilovic based their screenplay on the Rolling Stone article “Arms and the Dudes” by Guy Lawson. Many of the most unbelievable scenarios in the film actually happened, including David and Efraims’ marijuana-infused misadventures before a meeting with Department of Defense representatives.

However, many of the events in the film were largely fictitious. Bradley Cooper’s character Henry Girard is largely inspired by the Swiss Army arms dealer Heinrich Thomet, but the real Thomet never kidnapped David and Efraim. In fact, most of the danger that David and Packouz experience overseas, including their exploits in the Triangle of Death, were invented entirely for the sake of dramatic tension. The film also changes the characters' ages; its implied that Efraim and David were the same age, but in reality David was 19 when they began and Efraim was 23.

