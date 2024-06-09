War and fantasy movies on their own are nothing new whatsoever in the world of cinema. The average movie fan can find hundreds, if not thousands, of movies that all fit into one genre or the other, many of which are superb and memorable in all the right ways. What's not as common is when filmmakers decide to get a little more creative and blend the two genres, making for a refreshing approach.

Naturally, war fantasy movies usually have a little bit of reality to them, taking place during real events or periods in history. This distinctive angle sets them to the genre of low fantasy, in which the story takes place on Earth, in the real world, but has fantasy elements. Those who are looking for a bit of magic mixed in with their war movies have more than a good handful of entries to choose from. These are the best war fantasy movies, cinematic gems that defy genres and definitions to produce something new and exciting.

10 '300' (2007)

Directed by Zack Snyder

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the best war movies where the heroes lose, the hyper-stylized 300 is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Frank Miller. The story follows the King of Sparta, Leonidas I (Gerard Butler), as he leads a force of 300 Spartans to meet thousands of Persian invaders at Thermopylae in what is effectively a suicide mission. Though this was a real battle that happened two and a half thousand years ago, 300 lends itself to some elements of Greek mythology, including strange and mysterious creatures that the Persians use as beasts of burden, along with the Oracle of Delphi.

The movie's action is unlike anything seen in other movies. Every shot feels tight, impactful, and precise. Aside from its action and gore, it proves to be an inspiring tale of heroic sacrifice and remains incredibly close to its source material, with some shots and lines of dialogue ripped straight from the graphic novel. Zack Snyder really struck gold when he made this film, as it hasn't aged a bit even though it's nearly 20 years old.

9 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman is a newer movie that comes as part of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. It stars Gal Gadot as the titular superheroine as she takes part in World War I, as her sole duty as a member of the Amazons is to protect humanity from conflict and tragedy. While the movie is obviously far from historically accurate, it's nice to see DC's most popular female superhero get a movie all to herself for once, with Gadot delivering an exceptional performance as the eponymous character.

DCEU films have been pretty hit-and-miss, but this one is definitely a hit, providing stellar action, CGI, and cinematography with a World War I twist. It's not every day a superhero movie takes place during a real historical event, which makes Wonder Woman stand out amongst others in its genre. While it's not the best movie ever made, it's still a fun ride for comic book and superhero fans and does a surprisingly good job showcasing World War I.

8 'Freaks Out' (2021)

Directed by Gabriele Mainetti

Close

Freaks Out is a highly underrated Italian movie set during World War II. As World War II rages on, a circus full of superhuman individuals decides it is time to move to America in order to survive. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion award and was met with nothing but excellence.

Many praised it for its acting, cinematography, message, and production value, all of which are taken way beyond the levels that other movies have. The characters are all so memorable, possessing unique powers such as talking to insects and producing electricity from thin air. While it wasn't received as well overseas as it was in its country of origin, that doesn't change the fact that Freaks Out is still a macabre and fascinating blend of war and fantasy themes that's definitely worth the watch.

WATCH ON AMAZON

7 'Highlander' (1986)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

Image via 20th Century Studios

Highlander starts in the present day but reveals the history of its main character, Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert), through a series of flashbacks. It turns out Connor is an immortal who has been feuding with another Scottish clan since the Middle Ages. The movie then proceeds to jump forward and backward in time, revealing more and more about Connor and his age-old war.

This movie can be a bit polarizing. Some hate how cheesy and ridiculous it is, but others are really into that. Still, there's no denying that Highlander left a sizable legacy in movie history, especially because it does a lot of things right, technically-wise. Nearly 40 years later, fans can still find internet memes and references to the movie's famous line, "There can only be one," which speaks to its quality and its legendary status. An upcoming remake starring Henry Cavill has been announced, but there's no release date yet.

Highlander Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date March 7, 1986 Cast Christopher Lambert , Roxanne Hart , Clancy Brown Sean Connery , Beatie Edney , Alan North Runtime 116 minutes Writers Gregory Widen , Peter Bellwood , Larry Ferguson

6 'Mulan' (1998)

Directed by Barry Cook and Tony Bancroft

Image via Walt Disney

Disney's original animated musical Mulan is based on the ancient Chinese folk song "The Ballad of Mulan." The song tells the story of a young woman who decides to join the army but can't because women were forbidden from participating at the time. Thus, she disguises herself as a man and goes to war against the Hun invasion. In the animated movie, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes her sick father's place in the army when the Emperor summons an army to fight the Huns.

But it isn't just about China's war with the Hun invaders. Thrown into the mix are dragons and guardian spirits, powerful figures from Chinese folklore. Eddie Murphy plays Mushu, a small red dragon assigned to watch over Mulan and keep her safe. Full of classic Disney energy, Mulan has some surprisingly stellar action sequences that warranted a live-action, non-musical remake of the movie in 2020. And while it couldn't compare to the original, it at least didn't stain its legacy, either.

5 'In My Mother's Skin' (2023)

Directed by Kenneth Dagatan