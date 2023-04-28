It can be argued that no one led a more interesting and exciting life than the inimitable western movie star, Audie Murphy. Born in 1924 in Kingston, Texas, he is still widely regarded as the greatest war hero ever to wear a uniform and pick up a rifle. A litany of impressive bullet points associated with Murphy's wartime heroics includes an amazing 33 medals for his bravery on the battlefield. And several of those medals came from other countries that fought alongside the United States against the Nazi regime in World War II like France and Belgium. The list of combat stories of the diminutive Texan, who stood at only five feet five inches, is as long as your arm and his legacy has only grown since his premature death in a private plane crash in 1971 at just 46 years old. But unlike other decorated war heroes, Murphy added a second chapter to his storied life that landed him in Hollywood, and starring in an autobiographical movie about his own combat experiences in Europe, To Hell and Back, which made him a bona fide star of the big screen and a definitive icon of "The World's Best" generation.

Audie Murphy's Incredible Real-Life Combat Heroics & Recognition

Image via Universal-International Pictures

As the story has been related, on January 26, 1945, second Lieutenant Audie Murphy was commanding Company B of the 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division as they were approaching the French village of Holtzwihr when they encountered a half dozen German tanks and hundreds of soldiers. Murphy ordered his men to retreat to a nearby forest while he laid down gunfire to cover their withdrawal. During the exchange, an American tank was hit and set ablaze by German artillery fire. Without hesitation, Murphy is said to have “climbed on the burning tank destroyer, which was in danger of blowing up at any moment, and employed its .50 caliber machine gun against the enemy.” As Murphy lay atop the burning tank exposed to a hail of gunfire, he gunned down approximately 20 German soldiers alone and withheld the position saving the lives of all his men in the regiment. He took a bullet to the leg as he stayed in his position for more than an hour. For this specific act of valor, Murphy was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Franklin Roosevelt - the highest honor an American citizen can receive.

RELATED: The 25 Best War Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)

Audie Murphy Caught the Eye of Hollywood's Biggest Star

Image via Allied Artists Pictures

Audie Murphy rightfully returned home from World War II as an American hero for his countless acts of bravery and leadership as the Allies defeated Hitler and the Third Reich. He was showered with praise and was paraded around the country for months waving at admirers and kissing babies. He was the apple of every American's eye as the 40s turned into the 50s and ushered in the beginning of the prosperous post-war era. One pair of eyes that were squarely fixed on the war hero was that of none other than the legendary star of Tinseltown and a legend in his own right, James Cagney. The first rue "leading man" of cinema who made history in the 20s, 30s, and 40s starring in gangster films like The Public Enemy and White Heat, and others like Yankee Doodle Dandy, was approaching 50 years of age and was taken with the mild manner and charisma of the smallish Murphy who didn't look at all like the storied combat vet who did such amazing things while overseas. Cagney saw something in the American hero and sent Murphy an invitation to make a trip out to Hollywood and take a swing at becoming an actor. It wasn't much of a stretch considering Murphy was one of the most famous people in the country at the time. So Murphy took Cagney up on his offer and was on a plane out to La La Land.

Audie Murphy Had a Rough Start in Hollywood

Not only did James Cagney welcome Audie Murphy to California with open arms, but when the raw and still a little shell-shocked war hero struggled with acting as he started out in the business, the established star paid for Murphy to take acting lessons in an effort to make the unpolished beginner more comfortable in front of the camera and exude the characteristics that made him a national legend. But Murphy's fame and recognition from his wartime heroics didn't immediately translate into box office success. He starred in a handful of Westerns that included a role in 1949's Bad Boy, and a year later as a ranch hand in New Mexico named Billy the Kid in The Kid From Texas.

At first, Audie Murphy was stiff and didn't deliver dialogue with the same swagger and ease that bankable western stars like John Wayne, Alan Ladd, and Roy Rogers did, and the first handful of films that he made was met with a less-than-enthusiastic response from audiences. There was, however, a significant improvement in Murphy's on-screen presence a year later when he starred in the Civil War film The Red Badge of Courage which led many to believe that he might be more believable in roles that he had first hand, real-life experience in. It wasn't until a few years later when the combat veteran agreed to be the star of his own story that he would make an indelible mark in the movie industry.

Audie Murphy Starred as Himself in 'To Hell and Back'

Image via Universal Pictures

In 1955, Audie Murphy would establish a new gold standard for war movies with an autobiographical film about his own wartime experiences in Europe called, To Hell and Back. He had finally found his niche within the business. The gripping account of a young Murphy playing himself as a young man abandoned by his father who enlists in the Army before the onset of WWII, was adapted from the book he wrote in 1949 and was exactly what audiences wanted to see as they came out in droves to see the movie version of the true tales of an American war hero.

The movie-going public shelled out more than $5 million ( which adjusted to today comes pretty close to $300 million) to get a visceral and vicarious thrill from the dangerous and deadly encounters that Murphy engaged in during his service including the epic events atop that burning tank that earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor. For Universal, the company that released the film, the revenue made from To Hell and Back set an all-time high that stood for the next twenty years until 1975 when a director by the name of Steven Spielberg came along and told the story of a beachfront community terrorized by a mandating Great White Shark in Jaws that the record would be broken. After that, the kid from Texas could pretty much write his own ticket and went back to starring in more Westerns as they were the most widely produced movies of the 50s and 60s.

Audie Murphy's Unmatched Legacy

Image via Universal Pictures

No one before or since has been able to achieve as much as Audie Murphy did in just 46 years of life. After having cemented his legacy as the most decorated war hero in the history of the United States, he doubled down and achieved a second wave of fame and success on the Silver Screen. Each legacy would have made him one of the most revered and remarkable Americans ever, but to do both in such a short span makes for a life that we aren't likely to ever see again. He was truly a fascinating human being whose unlikely path from a small town in the Lone Star State to World War II hero to film royalty cemented his lofty place within both history books and Hollywood.