Sadly, war is all too common in the world and has been since time immemorial. It's nothing short of tragic, with all the lives lost and people experiencing its devastating effects years and even decades later. Any war survivor will claim that there is nothing scarier in this world than being in an active warzone. With war being a common human fear, it lends itself quite well to the horror genre, with a wide selection of films exploring the inherent connection between them.

Most of these movies feature a supernatural twist but still maintain the idea that war is scary and something everyone on Earth should fear. The best war-horror films usually make some social commentary while they're at it, making them extra special and much different than the typical Hollywood horror flicks. War is already harrowing, so adding a layer of terror results in truly chilling pictures that will challenge audiences and might be too much for even the most avid horror consumers.

10 'All the Moons' (2020)

Conflict: Third Carlist War (1872-1876)

All the Moons, also known in some languages as Amaya, the Vampire's Child, is a Spanish horror movie set during the Third Carlist War in the latter half of the 19th Century. Amidst the turmoil of the war, a young orphan girl named Amaya (Icea Carneros) is taken in by a woman known only as "Mother" (Itziar Ituño). Mother is nurturing and kind towards Amaya but harbors a dark secret: she is secretly a vampire who intends to feed upon Amaya.

While the movie originates from Spain, it was shot in the Basque language spoken in the northern regions of the country near the border with France. During the Fantasia International Film Festival, All the Moons won the award for the best film in Europe, North America, and South America. It may not be the most terrifying movie out there, but All the Moons was commended for its atmospheric, emotional, and heartfelt tone.

9 'Brotherhood of the Wolf' (2001)

Conflict: French Revolution (1789-1799)

During the world-famous French Revolution, legends began to spring up about a wolf-like being known as the Beast of Gévaudan, supposedly responsible for a series of killings in the region. Of course, there likely was no such beast, but Brotherhood of the Wolf plays upon this legend. A swashbuckling action-horror flick, Brotherhood of the Wolf features a mix of CGI and puppetry for the beast that was designed by none other than the Jim Henson Company.

Brotherhood of the Wolf is a lot of fun and boasts a really high production value despite its technical limitations. In 2022, a director's cut was released at the Cannes Film Festival, which goes to show just how well-received it was. Brotherhood of the Wolf is a horror movie with a historical twist that also plays into aspects of fantasy — there's something for everyone in this movie, ensuring its place as a modern cult classic in the making.

8 'Blood Vessel' (2019)

Conflict: World War II (1939-1945)

Blood Vessel is pretty ridiculous, but in all fairness, it seems fully aware of it. One of the many movies set in World War II, Blood Vessel features a group of shipwreck survivors stumbling across a seemingly abandoned German minesweeper ship. Boarding it, the survivors find that it is not abandoned at all but is instead inhabited by a bunch of bloodthirsty vampires.

Despite how kitschy it is, Blood Vessel was nominated for 11 different awards at FilmQuest in Utah, three of which it won, including Best Costuming, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Art Department. It also features Australian actress Alyssa Sutherland in the leading role, who brings a fantastic performance as always. All in all, Blood Vessel is a bit dumb but still unique and a lot of fun for horror fans.

7 'Overlord' (2018)

Conflict: World War II

Operation Overlord was the codename given to the famous invasion of Normandy during World War II, also known as D-Day. It involved multiple phases, with paratroopers landing behind enemy lines to clear the war for the beach landings the following morning. The 2018 film action-horror movie Overlord takes place during the eponymous operation but offers an exciting and classic twist. After a paratrooper squad crash-lands off course, they are taken in by a young French woman, who alerts them of something weird going on in the village.

Overlord has a lot of clear nods and references to other action-horror flicks, making it a fun ride for fans of either genre.

Lots of memorable names appear in this movie, such as Pilou Asbæk, who plays a German officer, as well as Jacob Anderson, Wyatt Russell, and Iain de Caestecker, who play members of the paratrooper squad. A B-movie through and through, Overlord remains chilling, atmospheric, and surprisingly adept at tackling its themes of human experimentation. Its soundtrack is really something special, and it has a lot of clear nods and references to other action-horror flicks, making it a fun ride for fans of either genre.

6 'Jacob's Ladder' (1990)

Conflict: Vietnam War (1955-1975)

In Jacob's Ladder, Oscar winner Tim Robbins stars as Jacob Singer, a Vietnam War veteran returning home after a long, hellish deployment. But nothing is as it should be; Jacob experiences nightmarish delusions involving monstrous creatures and mysterious watchers. Confused and afraid, Jacob begins searching for people he knows, trying and determine what is going on.

While the movie initially makes it seem like Jacob has an extreme case of post-traumatic stress disorder, it soon becomes clear that there's something much more complicated going on. Jacob's Ladder delves into psychological horror and surrealism, exploring dark parts of the human psyche best left undiscovered. It can be a bit confusing at first with its multiple time jumps and confused narrative, so audiences will definitely want to watch this movie more than once. In fact, some might even appreciate Jacob's Ladder even more the second time.

5 'Mohawk' (2017)

Conflict: War of 1812 (1812-1814)

The Kanien'kehá:ka, commonly known as the Mohawk, are members of an Indigenous tribe that spans Ontario, Quebec, and the states of Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Jersey, and New York. They are one of six tribes belonging to the coalition known as the Haudenosaunee, also known as the Six Nations or the Iroquois. They are also the primary focus of the war-horror movie Mohawk, which centers on a group of Mohawk warriors during the War of 1812 fought in Canada and the United States between the Americans and the British.

Mohawk shines a light on an overlooked people during an overlooked yet rich time in history.

The movie stars renowned Mohawk actress Kaniehtiio Horn as Okwaho, a young Indigenous woman caught up in the War of 1812 as her family debates whether to join the war or remain neutral. After a brutal attack on her people, Okwaho takes matters into her own hands and begins hunting down the people responsible, turning the movie into a sort of action-slasher flick. Aside from how awesome Kaniehtiio Horn is in the movie, Mohawk was praised for making effective use of a small budget and including some much-needed social and historical commentaries. It also shines a light on overlooked people during an overlooked yet rich time in history, which it definitely deserves points for.

4 'The Nightingale' (2018)

Conflict: Black War (Mid-1820s-1832)

The Nightingale is a psychological horror film set during Australia's 19th-Century Black War, a time in which the land was used to exile British and Irish prisoners. It stars Aisling Franciosi as Claire, an Irish prisoner exiled to Tasmania seeking revenge against the Colonial Forces who murdered her daughter and husband. Jennifer Kent, the Australian film director best known for her incredible 2014 horror film The Babadook, directs and doesn't disappoint, as The Nightingale was nominated for a Golden Lion award at the Venice International Film Festival.

While the film did stir up a bit of controversy due to how graphic it is, it was still highly commended, winning several AACTA awards. Aside from its stellar cinematography, editing, and performances, The Nightingale includes some real commentary about racism in colonial Australia, the remnants of which can still be felt today. The Nightingale is not just a great watch but one that makes a good point, too.

3 'Trench 11' (2017)

Conflict: World War I (1914-1918)

Movies about World War I are not uncommon, but horror centered around the conflict is a super new and underused subgenre more commonly explored in video games rather than movies. Enter Trench 11, a Canadian World War I horror flick that took audiences by storm. Taking place in 1918 on the Western Front, the movie stars Rossif Sutherland as Lieutenant Berton, a Canadian soldier dispatched to a mysterious German complex known as Trench 11. After being trapped inside, he and his comrades become subject to a neverending nightmare.

Trench 11 It plays upon common human fears like claustrophobia and darkness, turning them into a non-stop bombardment of terror.

Within the trench is a group of German soldiers controlled by a parasitic worm, which turns them into bloodthirsty killers. Rossif Sutherland does a darn good job in the lead role, and Trench 11 carries an atmosphere that so far is unmatched by any other movie. It plays upon common human fears like claustrophobia and darkness, turning them into a non-stop bombardment of terror that no horror fan is going to want to miss.

2 'Under the Shadow' (2016)

Conflict: War of the Cities (1984-1988)

Set in the 1980s War of the Cities in Iran, Under the Shadow follows a beleaguered mother named Shideh (Narges Rashidi) and her daughter, Dorsa (Avin Manshadi), as they become haunted by a mysterious presence. As continuous airstrikes overtake the city, Dorsa meets a young boy, who, despite being "mute," tells her about the legend of the Djinn, an Islamic demon-like figure. Before long, the Djinn begins terrorizing the Shideh and her daughter, causing hallucinations, apparitions, and even attacking the family.

Under the Shadow was a real smash hit with critics, who acknowledge that while it does have its clichés, it makes effective use of them to feel fresh and new. It was also praised for its timeless subtexts and hidden anti-war message, with two main questions appearing. What's a bigger threat: the Djinn or the war? Has the Djinn's attacks been a product of post-traumatic stress disorder-fuelled hallucination, or is he real? Both of these questions are very much up for debate.

1 'Threads' (1984)

Threads is a movie that will scar viewers in ways they thought impossible. Shot with a low budget of less than a million pounds, Threads tells the story of what would happen if the Cold War broke out into a full-blown nuclear conflict. Taking place in Sheffield, England, the movie was produced for television by BBC and received rave reviews and many comments about how horrifying it is. There's nothing supernatural about this movie, unlike most other war-horror flicks. Instead, the fear factor comes from observing what a nuclear post-apocalypse would look like.

Threads is a movie that pulls no punches when showing something that, at the time, was a very real possibility.

The visuals are visceral, horrific, depressing, and absolutely brutal. Threads is a movie that pulls no punches when showing something that, at the time, was a very real possibility. There are no jumpscares, no tense moments, and no monsters; instead, the horror comes solely from reality, and sometimes, that can be the most terrifying thing of all. While an excellent movie, Threads may alter the viewers' perceptions, and they may never be the same after watching it. Proceed cautiously.

