We get to see what it's like being a doctor in a war hospital.

Playstation released a trailer for the upcoming game War Hospital. The trailer gives us a look at what kind of decisions will have to be made while playing. The game is being published by Nacon and Bigben Interactive, and is being developed by Brave Lamb Studio.

The trailer is entirely cinematic, featuring someone walking through a hospital in France as he is giving a monologue. He talks about oaths and promises, and that while it's easy to make these in normal every day life, it becomes much harder once you're in a situation like war. He says that once darkness comes, you have to rely on your survival instincts to make your decisions.

His last words in the trailer ask "Can your own suffering redeem you for decisions that are never completely right?", hinting that there will be many tough choices the player will have to make throughout the game. As he's walking through the hospital, we can see a few injured soldiers with doctors trying to save them, with one of them having not made it and passing away.

War Hospital is an isometric RTS that takes place in a British WW1 field hospital. You take control of retired British combat medic Henry Wells, and you will build a facility and command the doctors to try to save soldiers, while there is still a war going on outside. As such, the focus will be on saving lives, rather than taking them as most war games tend to focus on. The game will give you access to real WW1 equipment and methods that you will be able to develop, and will give you choices that will make a lasting impact. You will also be able to inspire your staff and soldiers, bringing them some hope, and giving them some normalcy by earning periods of ceasefire.

While there currently isn't an exact release date for War Hospital, it is currently slated for the end of 2022, and will be available for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out the cinematic trailer for the game below.

