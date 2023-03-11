While Marvel has kicked off 2023 with the start of Phase 5 in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Funko has been revisiting the MCU’s past with their recent Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene Pop line that has everyone's favorite group of Avengers divided. The airport fight that pitted Team Captain America against Team Iron Man has slowly been turned into Pops. Now the next Avenger to be announced as a part of this wave is Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes aka War Machine.

The Pop has Rhodey in his War Machine armor from Civil War with his arsenal of weaponry at the ready. If there was any Avenger affected the most physically in Civil War it was Rhodey who was paralyzed from the waist down in an attack accidentally caused by Vision. As such, this could be seen as a somber Pop. War Machine now joins his fellow Avengers Hawkeye, Vision, Black Panther, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Bucky Barnes. There are 5 more Avengers left to complete the scene of 12 Pop heroes. Judging by the blacked out figures on the back of the box, the remaining heroes in this wave will be Falcon, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, and of course, Captain America.

The History of War Machine in the MCU

War Machine first appeared in the debut MCU film Iron Man where the character was originally played by Terrence Howard. However, the character wouldn’t suit up as his heroic counterpart until the sequel Iron Man 2 which is where Cheadle took over the character. Since then, the actor and character has played pivotal roles in the MCU appearing in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Cheadle has also made appearances in the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier and What If…?. The character will next be seen in the limited series Secret Invasion dated for sometime this year and will finally headline his own film in Armor Wars.

Cheadle’s War Machine has been such a beloved character since the MCU’s conception. He’s one of the last remaining original character that still has a major future in the universe as a whole which has given the character his rightful opportunity to step out of Iron Man’s shadow. It’s going to be exciting to see where Marvel and producer Kevin Feige take the character because of that. Especially given Rhodey's new-found role in the United States government in the MCU.

Where Can You Buy War Machine's Funko?

While we wait to see Cheadle and War Machine’s return to the MCU later this year in Secret Invasion, you can pre-order the Amazon Exclusive Civil War Build-A-Scene War Machine now for $15. The figure will be released on June 20, 2023. Captain America: Civil War is also streaming, along with the rest of the MCU, on Disney+.