TV miniseries can cover a wide array of topics, from horror to drama, to romance, and even to war. War miniseries are definitely not super common, as war is generally more of a movie thing due to the demanding production value that the genre entails, but that's not to say that many war miniseries haven't come to exist in the age of television. From various countries, networks, and streaming platforms, these miniseries tell a whole lot of stories, ranging from Medieval conflicts to modern warfare.

Many of these series have generated a lot of buzz, and have drawn a lot of critical attention due to their outstanding quality, sweeping dramatic flair, or entertainment value, delivering their messages in gradual, bite-sized formats that don't overstay their welcome nor exit too soon. These are the best war miniseries ever made, which any fans of the war movie genre should definitely check out.

10 'Generation War' (2013)

Directed by Philipp Kadelbach