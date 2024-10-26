Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the director who gave us the enchanting 2001 global hit Amélie, has a distinctive style that makes painterly cinema. His pictures turn everyday moments into poetic visual expressions. Right from his early films, for instance in Delicatessen, Jeunet pictures ordinary activities like lovebirds on a squeaking bed, a woman bowing and plucking a cello, a boy pumping a bicycle tire, or a tailor sewing to create whimsical art. For Juenet, cinema is a blank canvas on which filmmakers like himself can create infinite paintings. After Amélie, Jeunet reunited with Audrey Tautou again, this time in the stinging 2004 World War I movie A Very Long Engagement, which has enough room not just for fans of war films, but also romcom fans as well.

‘A Very Long Engagement’ Is a Stinging Depiction of War

In the film, Tautou plays Mathilde, a young woman who refuses to give up hope despite the fact that her fiancé Manech (Gaspard Ulliel) is reported to have died on the front line of war. Together with four other soldiers, Manech had been condemned to no man's land between French and German trenches as punishment for trying to avoid serving in the military. Joining Tautou in the cast is her Amélie co-star Dominique Pinon, and Marion Cotillard before she exploded in Christopher Nolan's Inception. In A Very Long Engagement, the war is fought on two dramatic fronts. On the one hand, it's in the countryside in actual trenches with devastating loss, betrayal, and harrowing realities of the battlefield. On the other hand, it is in the slightly quieter Paris, fought in Mathilde's psyche and her quest to find Manech and fulfill a promise they made to marry. Marrying Jeunet's realism and visual flair, A Very Long Engagement shows how war affects people on a much larger scale, but it is Mathilde's optimistic emotional battlefield that sets the film apart.

At its core, A Very Long Engagement is a film about the horrors of World War I. Taking a detour from the idyllic Amélie, Jean-Pierre Jeunet does not shy away from taking a revisionist approach that depicts war as a senseless, cruel event that not only traumatizes those on the front line but also the loved ones they leave behind. From the film's opening, the camera tilts down from an ominous hanging hand to the muddy trenches beneath where five soldiers squat — and among them is Manech. With the men frog-matched to no man's land to seal their fate, Jeunet declares the hopelessness and doom that war brings. The film shows the active life the five had going on before, which is suddenly disrupted by the events of war. Presented in narration with flashbacks, A Very Long Engagement lingers on the devastation of the front line, showcasing carnage and the psychological impact war brings through characters like Manech.

Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Film Is a Rom-Com Heart in a War Film’s Body

While A Very Long Engagement is a war film, at its heart, it's an ode to romcom fans about hope and the power of love. Audrey Tautou’s Mathilde reprises her determined and whimsical qualities in Amélie but with a much more brutal test of her optimism. She hopes against the overwhelming evidence that her fiancé is still alive, and her resolve to find out the truth is not only an impetus for emotional resonance in the film but also creates an extra layer of mystery in its plot. Mathilde and Manech's love story is portrayed as an innocent adventure, with sweet moments that are as visually stunning as they are heartwarming. The film's mystery, humor, and tender moments of romance are all hallmarks of a great romantic comedy. Mathilde's quirky rituals to her playful banter on the same with friends and family, make for a classic rom-com where love is often depicted as a dreamy affair. Jeunet's shift between the grim realities of war and the beauty of love is where his brilliance lies. A Very Long Engagement's painterly touch to contrast these two makes the film as hopeful as it is heart-wrenching.

A Very Long Engagement Release Date October 26, 2004 Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet Cast Audrey Tautou , Gaspard Ulliel , Dominique Pinon , Chantal Neuwirth , André Dussollier , Ticky Holgado Runtime 133 minutes Main Genre Drama

A Very Long Engagement is available to stream on Roku in the U.S.

WATCH ON ROKU.